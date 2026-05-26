Cristiano Ronaldo put on alert as Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winner Julian Quinones chooses his next step

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest triumph in Saudi Arabia may have brought celebrations to Al-Nassr, but another major storyline quickly emerged around one of the league’s most dangerous forwards. Julian Quinones, the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winner, has now made a crucial decision about his future, a development that could shape the balance of power in the competition ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The race between Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, and Julian Quinones became one of the defining stories of the Saudi season. While Al-Nassr eventually lifted the league title, the battle for individual scoring honors produced drama until the final matchday, with Quinones remarkably stealing the spotlight.

The 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season ended with one of the most dramatic finishes in recent memory. Heading into the final round, Ivan Toney led the scoring chart with 32 goals for Al-Ahli, while Quinones followed closely with 30, and Ronaldo remained within reach with 26. Everything changed in the closing hours of the campaign.

Quinones exploded with a hat-trick in Al-Qadsiah’s 5-1 victory over Al-Ittihad, finishing the season with 33 league goals in 31 appearances. Meanwhile, Toney failed to score during Al-Ahli’s final match against Al-Khaleej. Ronaldo scored twice in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Damac, but his final tally of 28 goals was not enough to secure a third consecutive Golden Boot.

Ronaldo still protects a historic record

Even though Ronaldo missed out on the individual award, his influence over Saudi soccer continues to dominate the league. The Portuguese forward still owns the all-time single-season Saudi Pro League scoring record with 35 goals, a mark established during the 2023-24 campaign.

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That record survived another intense challenge this season. Neither Quinones nor Toney managed to surpass the extraordinary total Ronaldo produced at the age of 39, further strengthening the Al-Nassr captain’s legacy in the region.

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Ronaldo also achieved a long-awaited milestone by helping Al-Nassr secure the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2019. After years of frustration and near misses, the Portuguese superstar finally lifted the domestic trophy that had previously escaped him in Saudi Arabia.

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Quinones makes official decision on his future

As speculation around his future intensified following his Golden Boot triumph, Julian Quinones officially signed a contract renewal with Al-Qadisiyah until 2029, ending rumors about a potential departure.

The Saudi club confirmed the extension through a high-profile social media announcement, presenting the Mexico international as one of the central figures of its long-term project. The club revealed the agreement was finalized alongside CEO James Bisgrove at the club’s headquarters in Khobar.

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The renewal represents a massive statement from Al-Qadisiyah, especially after Quinones established himself as one of the league’s elite forwards. Since arriving from Club America in 2024, he has reportedly contributed 62 goals and 12 assists for the club.

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His performances throughout the season consistently delivered results in decisive moments. The striker collected 14 Man of the Match awards during the campaign, underlining his importance to the club.

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