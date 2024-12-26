Three of the Premier League’s “Big Six” clubs—Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur—face a critical juncture as the January transfer window approaches. Key players at each club are entering the final six months of their contracts, meaning they will be free to negotiate pre-contracts with clubs outside the Premier League from January 1st, 2025. This situation requires swift action from these clubs to avoid losing key players for free.

Liverpool‘s contract situations with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are particularly pressing. Salah (32) and Van Dijk (33) are entering the latter stages of their careers, and Liverpool has historically been hesitant to offer lucrative long-term deals to players over 30.

However, given their importance to the team, these situations might be an exception. While Salah’s contract talks seemed stalled a month ago, reports suggest that negotiations have progressed, with a two or three-year extension potentially on the horizon.

Van Dijk recently expressed his love for the club and his desire to continue playing at the highest level for several more years. This positive sentiment suggests that a renewal might be forthcoming, with both players potentially reaching agreements. The situation with Alexander-Arnold (26) is more complex. Heavily linked with Real Madrid, the right-back could leave on a free transfer, but Liverpool is determined to retain their second captain. Alexander-Arnold recently stated his desire to leave a legacy at the club, a sentiment that appears to have resonated with potential suitors. Although his commitment to Liverpool is strong, negotiations are ongoing, and no deal has been reached so far.

Manchester City’s De Bruyne situation: Injury and uncertain future

Kevin De Bruyne (33) has been instrumental in Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola. However, injuries have hampered his recent form, and a drop in playing time has created uncertainty surrounding his future.

De Bruyne has openly discussed contract negotiations and the possibility of leaving the club. Whilst he stated that he is happy at the club, he also confirmed that contract talks did occur but were put on hold due to his injuries. He hinted at a potential move to Saudi Arabia. This creates a serious situation for the club, and a decision will need to be made very soon.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son dilemma

Tottenham Hotspur faces a similar challenge with Heung-min Son (32). One of the Premier League’s top players over the last decade, Son is now considering his future for the first time since joining in 2015. While Tottenham reportedly plans to activate a clause in his contract to extend his stay until 2026, this has not yet been officially announced. This lack of official confirmation has introduced uncertainty surrounding Son’s future, and decisive action is clearly needed from the club.

These three clubs face a race against time. From January 1st, 2025, these key players can negotiate pre-contracts with overseas clubs. The clubs must act quickly to secure the futures of these important players, or they risk losing them for free next summer. A failure to reach an agreement quickly could have serious consequences for these three clubs.