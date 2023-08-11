This Valencia TV schedule has details on how you can watch the club in every competition.

Valencia are on the fringe of the elite clubs in Spain. Outside the power duo of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Atlético Madrid, Valencia are the next most-decorated club in the country.

Valencia TV Schedule

Valencia on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Friday, August 11 03:30 PM ET Sevilla FC vs. Valencia ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes , ESPN Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Friday, August 18 03:30 PM ET Valencia vs. UD Las Palmas ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1919

Stadium: Mestalla Stadium

Manager: Rubén Baraja

Spanish top-flight titles: 6 (1946)

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 8 (1935, 1939, 1948, 2007, 2010)

European titles: Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup – 1 each

Where Can I Watch the Valencia Match?

All of LaLiga is streamed on on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, so you can find every single game there. The Copa del Rey is also broadcast in the same spot.

Most LaLiga games are also aired on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. So if you have a service that carries the network, like Fubo and DirecTV Stream, you can see games there without subscribing to ESPN+.

Watch Valencia on ESPN+:

Although recent seasons have been tough, Valencia usually qualifies for UEFA competitions. These can be found on Paramount+ (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League). The bigger UCL games often end up on the main CBS network as well as streaming.

Spanish-language UEFA games air on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. ViX is where you’ll find Spanish streaming.

Valencia History

Valencia Club de Fútbol was founded in March 1919. The first president of the club, Octavio Augusto Milego Díaz, was actually decided via a coin toss.

Since 1923, the club have played home matches at the Mestalla Stadium. The name comes from a historic 10th century irrigation canal that once was adjacent to the ground. Games at the 1982 FIFA World Cup were hosted at the stadium. In 2007, construction started on a replacement a few miles away, but since 2009 the project has sat unfinished due to financial issues.

The 1940s were a successful decade, as the club won La Liga three times and the Copa del Rey twice. Trophies have been more sporadic since, with league crowns coming in 1971, 2002, and 2004. The Copa de Rey was captured in 1954, ’67, ’79, ’99, 2008, and ’19.

In Europe Valencia has seen an array of success at different levels. They’ve won the Cup Winners’ Cup (1980) and UEFA Cup (2004), also claiming the Super Cup on both occasions. In addition, a pair of Inter-Cities Fairs Cups and one Intertoto Cup grace the Valencia trophy room.

The crest of Valencia is based on the city coat of arms. Notably, it includes a large bat at the top of the design. Interestingly, DC Comics have filed a complaint with European trademark authorities, claiming the logo is too close that of Batman.

Valencia News

