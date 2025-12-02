Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Lionel Messi’s successor? Argentina star targets turning into next national team captain

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi has earned the right to wear the Argentina captain’s armband — not only because of his superstar status and on-field brilliance, but also due to his leadership in the later stages of his career. Still, at 38 years old, the moment to pass the baton is approaching, and one Argentina star has his sights set on becoming the Albiceleste’s next captain.

The armband hasn’t changed hands often during the Lionel Scaloni era, with only occasional rotations when Messi has been unavailable or started matches on the bench. One player who hasn’t yet taken part in those brief captaincy opportunities, however, is Enzo Fernández, and the midfielder has now openly put himself in line to become the national team’s future leader.

In an interview with GiveMeSport’s Ben Jacobs, the Chelsea star shared his ambition: “I dream of captaining Argentina but that decision doesn’t come down to me. It’s up to the coaching staff. Of course, I dream of being the Argentina captain. I don’t know when it might be. Time will tell and it’s up to the coaching staff to make the decision. It’s certainly one of my dreams and I’d be honoured to wear the captain’s armband.

The midfielder remained grounded, keeping his focus on the upcoming World Cup across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. “My thoughts are on the present, though. Winning the World Cup is in the past and we are focused on what lies ahead. We know it could be Messi’s last World Cup, so we’ll aim to defend our title from Qatar as a team. Let’s hope for a kind draw,” he concluded.

Enzo Fernández of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Brazil.

Enzo Fernández of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Brazil.

Enzo burst onto the scene rapidly, first starring at River Plate and then at Benfica, where he earned a late call-up to Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad and played a decisive role in their title run. Now sharing captain armband at Chelsea with Reece James, the midfielder aims to reach a similar status with Argentina, even at just 24 years old.

Advertisement
Brazil legend Ronaldinho reveals who he ranks as the best dribbler after Lionel Messi and Neymar

see also

Brazil legend Ronaldinho reveals who he ranks as the best dribbler after Lionel Messi and Neymar

Who were Argentina’s captains during Scaloni’s era?

Lionel Scaloni began his tenure as Argentina head coach in 2018 on an interim basis after a disappointing World Cup in Russia, a time when Messi remained far from universally celebrated at home. Now, with 90 matches in charge, Messi has established himself as the primary armband-holder, captaining Argentina in 61 of those games and leaving limited opportunities for others.

Rounding out the list are Ángel Di María with nine matches as captain and Nicolás Otamendi with eight. They’re followed by Nicolás Tagliafico (4), Germán Pezzella (3), Cristian Romero (2), Sergio Romero (2), and Gabriel Mercado (1).

Among the current squad, only Otamendi, Tagliafico, and Romero have stepped in when Messi has been absent. Still, with the Inter Miami star and the Benfica defender nearing the end of their national team careers (at 38 and 37 years old, respectively), Enzo Fernández appears poised to eventually compete with Tagliafico or Romero for the role, making the Chelsea midfielder a strong candidate to succeed Messi once he steps away.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Argentina’s Scaloni makes last-minute call-up for Enzo Fernández’s replacement

Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Argentina’s Scaloni makes last-minute call-up for Enzo Fernández’s replacement

With Enzo Fernández sidelined due to injury, head coach Lionel Scaloni made a last-minute call up to boost Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

A Premier League star has announced he will miss Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for the upcoming match against Angola.

Not just winning the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes rare world champion history

Not just winning the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes rare world champion history

But in 2025, one Argentine midfielder carved his name into history, becoming the only active player to win both the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting MLS star to replace Jordi Alba for 2026

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting MLS star to replace Jordi Alba for 2026

Jordi Alba announced that he'll be retiring at the end of the season, and in order to replace him for 2026, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly targeting the signing of an MLS star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo