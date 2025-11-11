Lionel Messi’s key teammate downplays Argentina’s 2026 World Cup chances highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal

Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina into the 2026 World Cup wearing the champion’s badge at the center of the jersey in what’s expected to be one of the most exciting editions yet. However, one of his key national teammates has tempered expectations, pointing to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and other European powers as major contenders.

One of the few players that survived from Argentina’s disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign is Nicolás Tagliafico, who has quietly become an essential figure in Lionel Scaloni’s squad. The Olympique Lyon fullback has played a pivotal role in the team’s Copa América and World Cup triumphs, but his outlook on repeating that success remains cautious.

In an interview with Argentine outlet Radio La Red, Tagliafico was asked to rate Argentina’s chances of winning back-to-back World Cups on a scale of 1 to 10: “What a question… I’ll give it a 5. It’s not too little, not too much. There are a lot more teams now, so we’ll take it step by step, like we did in the last World Cup.”

When asked on which national teams he’d rather avoid, the defender didn’t hesitate to name some of the competition candidates. “I’ll name who I think are the best — Spain, France, Germany, Portugal. Even if they seem to be asleep, it’s still Germany,” Tagliafico said, giving special mention to Europe’s top contenders.

Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina.

He also believes the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams will make things even tougher for the favorites: “The thing is, with more teams, I feel like there’s always going to be a surprise, you’ve got Morocco, you’ve got Japan… It sounds crazy, but with an extra game, it can actually get even harder“

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina could reportedly face Kylian Mbappe’s France again in 2026 ahead of World Cup

So far, England is the only UEFA nation to have officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup, with Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappé’s France on the verge of securing their spots. Still, Tagliafico insists Argentina must stay grounded, aware of both the traditional giants and the rising challengers they’ll face in North America.

All eyes on Argentina after 2022 World Cup triumph

Following their 36-game unbeaten run and the 2022 World Cup triumph, Messi’s Argentina have become one of the teams to beat on the international stage. That status isn’t just about results, but also stems from the confidence, and sometimes swagger, shown by both the players and fans during this dominant run.

Reflecting on that “arrogance,” Tagliafico acknowledged the fine line between confidence and overconfidence: “We look for that too, you know. Argentines have that arrogance we carry… Obviously, as world champions, we have to show it. But that touch of cheekiness, that bit of spice, is also good. In the end, it earns us respect. Everyone knows the quality of the Argentina national team.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

The left-back then emphasized the team’s hard work and unity over the past five years, a period that brought Argentina its most successful era in history. “We earned it through effort. Sometimes people talk a bit too much, too. We’re good, we’re happy. When things are said, I don’t know if it’s out of anger or envy… Things are going well. We just have to keep working,” he concluded.