Joan Laporta breaks the silence on Lamine Yamal’s drama with Spain amid growing controversy

Lamine Yamal appears to be steadily regaining his peak physical form following his groin injury. Since returning, he has started in every game, prompting a call-up from Spain for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, Barcelona decided on a medical procedure to enhance his physical condition, which kept him from joining the national team. As tensions escalate between the two sides, Joan Laporta has weighed in on the situation, clearly stating his position.

“We let you know when we got the response from the doctor who examined him. Our doctors passed it on to the Federation, and that’s how it went. We don’t want any controversy. On Monday, the specialist came, made the diagnosis, gave him treatment, and that’s how it went… Barça want him to be in the best condition and we want him to be available, so that’s how it happened,” Joan Laporta said, via Catalunya Ràdio.

Lamine, though productive in terms of goals, does not appear to be in peak physical condition. Consequently, Barcelona consulted Dr. Ernest Schilders, a specialist in groin injuries. Following this consultation, the 18-year-old star opted for radiofrequency treatment to hasten his recovery, sidelining him for seven to eight days. In response, coach Luis de la Fuente expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that Spain had not been consulted about this decision.

Despite the coach’s strong reaction, the RFEF president stepped in to ease tensions with Barcelona, as did Joan Laporta. While Lamine Yamal’s absence poses a challenge for upcoming games, he stands to gain significantly in terms of physical well-being. This recovery period allows him to regain his best form and prioritize his health, benefiting both Barcelona and the Spanish national team as they look ahead to the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal of Spain scores his team’s third goal during the UEFA Nations League.

Luis de la Fuente opens up on Lamine’s frustration over missing upcoming games

Lamine Yamal has been a key player in Luis de la Fuente’s lineup. The coach not only gave him his debut on the national team, but the youngster has also had a significant impact. In just 23 games, he has scored six goals and provided 12 assists. Therefore, his absence from the upcoming matches against Georgia and Turkiye is a major setback. In this context, de la Fuente has shared insights into the 18-year-old star’s frustration over his absence.

“Lamine is sad. He is a player who is committed to the national team and much loved. He has left very sad, he was looking forward to playing these games…The priority here is the person, the player. There are cases of players who have been here and then had to go home. We don’t take risks with anyone, because we prioritize the player and we also have a great youth academy to draw from,” Luis de la Fuente said, as reported by ESPN.

Although de la Fuente appealed to the player’s well-being in his words, he did not hesitate to send a strong message to Barcelona, contradicting Laporta’s words: “At the very least, they should have communicated what they intended to do with him. Then they are free to do whatever they think is appropriate with their player… He is the first to suffer. He always wants to come. He left sad and hurt,” he said, as reported by ESPN.