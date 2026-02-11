Cristiano Ronaldo’s son returns to the pitch with Portugal U-16 at 2026 Algarve Tournament: When will he play?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has defined an era of soccer, and now a new chapter of that legacy is quietly taking shape. As the Portuguese icon continues to rewrite history late into his career, attention is shifting to the next generation. His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is once again stepping onto the international stage, drawing global interest and reigniting debates about legacy, pressure, and destiny in soccer.

While the spotlight often follows the Al-Nassr captain wherever he goes, this time it is his son who is preparing to carry the family name onto a new international platform, with European giants and youth academies closely watching his progress.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has already begun to establish himself as a rising talent in youth soccer. At just 15 years old, he has accumulated international experience and built a reputation through youth tournaments in Croatia and Turkey. His journey through elite academies, Manchester United, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr, has mirrored the path once taken by his legendary father.

The teenager currently represents Al-Nassr’s youth academy, continuing his development in Saudi Arabia while his father remains the centerpiece of the club’s project. Despite his young age, he has already become one of the most talked-about prospects in Portugal’s youth system.

Portuguese outlets have highlighted how his calmness, movement, and attacking instincts have drawn comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s early career. The expectations are enormous, but the journey has only just begun.

When Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. will take the stage

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is set to represent the Portugal U-16 national team at the Algarve Tournament between February 12 and February 17, where he will face three major international opponents over a seven-day period.

Match schedule:

February 12: Portugal vs. Japan

Portugal vs. Japan February 14: Portugal vs. Netherlands

Portugal vs. Netherlands February 17: Portugal vs. Germany

This will mark his first youth international tournament played on Portuguese soil, after previously featuring in tournaments abroad. The squad is coached by Filipe, a former Sporting player and a World Cup winner with Portugal’s U-20 team, and Ronaldo Jr. is expected to be one of the standout names in the squad.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo himself will not attend, Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias indicates that his grandmother, Dolores Aveiro, has been present during the training camp, offering family support as the young forward prepares for another milestone.

Early signs of a rising star

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has already delivered moments that hint at a bright future. Earlier in 2025, he starred for Portugal’s U-15 side at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, scoring twice in the final to secure a 3-2 victory over the hosts. That performance accelerated his promotion to the U-16 squad and established him as one of the country’s most promising attackers of his age group.

He has since featured in several youth competitions, including the Federations Cup in Turkey, where he made his international debut and later scored his first goal for the U-16 team. His performances have drawn praise for composure, movement, and technical discipline—traits strongly associated with his father’s playing style.