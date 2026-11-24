Phil Neville has added his voice to the debate around Lionel Messi and the officiating in Inter Miami’s 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The former Inter Miami coach reportedly suggested that the Argentine is judged differently from other players, particularly after the decision not to send him off for an incident just before halftime.

The play came late in the first half, with Miami already down to ten men and trailing 1-0. Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia had stepped in front of Messi to stop him from taking a quick throw-in, and Messi responded by throwing the ball at his face.

Referee Allen Chapman showed yellow cards to both players, explaining that the force was negligible and did not amount to violent conduct. Against that backdrop, Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total USA reported that, for Neville, the referee’s decision was not the right one because it involved Messi. “If it’s Ian Smith throwing the ball, he gets sent off. Lionel Messi doesn’t get sent off,” said the Portland coach, referring to one of his own defenders.

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He also reportedly said that referees have approached certain situations differently since Messi’s arrival to the USA. “Since Messi arrived in MLS, there are situations that referees have handled with common sense,” added the current Portland Timbers coach.

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Neville’s words carry extra weight because of his history with the club. He was Inter Miami’s last coach before Messi joined, having been dismissed in June 2023, just before the arrival of the player who would transform the franchise.

see also Lionel Messi’s incident revives Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2024 controversy as Columbus Crew coach Laurent Courtois calls for red card

Inter Miami face a complicated outlook heading into Game 2

The picture is difficult for the defending champions, who now trail 1-0 in a best-of-three series after the heavy loss at Nu Stadium. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET in Columbus, where Inter Miami must avoid defeat to stay alive. A loss would end their title defense in the First Round, while Columbus only need one more win to advance.

If Miami manage to win in Columbus, the series would be level and head to a decisive Game 3 back at Nu Stadium on December 2. In Round One there is no extra time, so if Game 2 is level after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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The winner of the series would then move on to the Conference Semifinals, set for December 5-6, against the winner of the New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union series.