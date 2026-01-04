Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirms major free signing of 2025 MLS Best XI star

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s MVP campaign and Inter Miami’s MLS Cup triumph in 2025 set the tone for the club’s front office to aggressively reinforce the roster and expand its competitive reach on the international stage. Aligned with long-term plans leading into 2026, the Herons have now confirmed the signing of a 2025 MLS Best XI star on a free transfer.

On Sunday, Inter Miami officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian international emerged as one of the most sought-after players of the winter transfer window after his contract with Minnesota United expired, with the Herons moving decisively to secure his signature.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami had been working on St. Clair’s signing since mid-December. Despite serving as one of Minnesota’s captains and making 159 appearances for the club, the goalkeeper turned down a million-dollar contract extension, and after entering free agency, the project built around Lionel Messi proved decisive in attracting the Canadian standout.

Following his performances during the 2025 season, St. Clair was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, earning a spot on the league’s Best XI. With him between the posts, Minnesota recorded the best regular season in club history with 58 points, posted the second-best defensive record in 2025 MLS regular season, and reached the Western Conference semifinals for a second straight year (2024, 2025).

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair presented as new Inter Miami player.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair presented as new Inter Miami player.

Inter Miami confirmed that St. Clair has signed a deal through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with a club option extending through June 2027. After Messi publicly voiced frustration in 2025 over roster-building limitations, the acquisition of the Canadian goalkeeper underscores the club’s growth and the ambitious investment being made ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi snubbed: Inter Miami and David Beckham left waiting as Tom Brady’s Birmingham City pulls off jaw-dropping transfer heist

see also

Lionel Messi snubbed: Inter Miami and David Beckham left waiting as Tom Brady’s Birmingham City pulls off jaw-dropping transfer heist

Inter Miami being active in the transfer market

With several contracts expiring after the 2025 season, Inter Miami entered another busy winter transfer window ahead of the new MLS campaign. While some key contributors from last season have departed or retired, the front office continues to prioritize strengthening the roster.

Beyond the MLS SuperDraft, St. Clair represents Inter Miami’s third signing of the current window. The Canadian goalkeeper joins Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura, both fullbacks who arrived in Fort Lauderdale after becoming free agents.

Meanwhile, the Herons remain engaged in multiple negotiations that could be finalized in the coming days, including 2025 MLS Cup champion Rocco Ríos Novo, reported interest in USMNT midfielder Matko Miljevic, and a potential loan move for Palmeiras defender Micael. While the re-signing of Tadeo Allende remains unresolved, Inter Miami has made it clear that its work in the transfer market is far from finished.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi to get additional squad boost: Inter Miami keeps building as Brazilian defender nears arrival

Lionel Messi to get additional squad boost: Inter Miami keeps building as Brazilian defender nears arrival

Lionel Messi is set to begin 2026 with yet another reinforcement arriving at Inter Miami, as the MLS Cup holder continues to reshape its squad with clear intent.

Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami sign Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami sign Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami announced the signing of an Argentine player who will join Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Real Madrid legend Luka Modric chooses between the two superstars

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Real Madrid legend Luka Modric chooses between the two superstars

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric answered the classic question comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t see this coming: Unexpected Thai league striker outscored Al-Nassr’s captain in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t see this coming: Unexpected Thai league striker outscored Al-Nassr’s captain in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo ended 2025 with yet another impressive scoring haul, but the global goalscoring landscape produced a surprise that few would have predicted.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo