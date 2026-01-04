Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirms major free signing of 2025 MLS Best XI star

Lionel Messi’s MVP campaign and Inter Miami’s MLS Cup triumph in 2025 set the tone for the club’s front office to aggressively reinforce the roster and expand its competitive reach on the international stage. Aligned with long-term plans leading into 2026, the Herons have now confirmed the signing of a 2025 MLS Best XI star on a free transfer.

On Sunday, Inter Miami officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian international emerged as one of the most sought-after players of the winter transfer window after his contract with Minnesota United expired, with the Herons moving decisively to secure his signature.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami had been working on St. Clair’s signing since mid-December. Despite serving as one of Minnesota’s captains and making 159 appearances for the club, the goalkeeper turned down a million-dollar contract extension, and after entering free agency, the project built around Lionel Messi proved decisive in attracting the Canadian standout.

Following his performances during the 2025 season, St. Clair was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, earning a spot on the league’s Best XI. With him between the posts, Minnesota recorded the best regular season in club history with 58 points, posted the second-best defensive record in 2025 MLS regular season, and reached the Western Conference semifinals for a second straight year (2024, 2025).

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair presented as new Inter Miami player.

Inter Miami confirmed that St. Clair has signed a deal through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with a club option extending through June 2027. After Messi publicly voiced frustration in 2025 over roster-building limitations, the acquisition of the Canadian goalkeeper underscores the club’s growth and the ambitious investment being made ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi snubbed: Inter Miami and David Beckham left waiting as Tom Brady’s Birmingham City pulls off jaw-dropping transfer heist

Inter Miami being active in the transfer market

With several contracts expiring after the 2025 season, Inter Miami entered another busy winter transfer window ahead of the new MLS campaign. While some key contributors from last season have departed or retired, the front office continues to prioritize strengthening the roster.

Beyond the MLS SuperDraft, St. Clair represents Inter Miami’s third signing of the current window. The Canadian goalkeeper joins Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura, both fullbacks who arrived in Fort Lauderdale after becoming free agents.

Meanwhile, the Herons remain engaged in multiple negotiations that could be finalized in the coming days, including 2025 MLS Cup champion Rocco Ríos Novo, reported interest in USMNT midfielder Matko Miljevic, and a potential loan move for Palmeiras defender Micael. While the re-signing of Tadeo Allende remains unresolved, Inter Miami has made it clear that its work in the transfer market is far from finished.

Advertisement