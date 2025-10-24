Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi’s influence in Argentina keeps growing as family club Leones FC joins professional tier

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi’s legacy in Argentina has already been cemented after breaking records with the national team and capturing two Copa América titles and one World Cup. Now, that legacy is set to grow even further as his family-owned club, Leones FC, prepares to turn professional for the first time in its history.

Leones de Rosario Fútbol Club was founded in 2015 in Messi’s hometown of Rosario, located in Argentina’s Santa Fe province. With the Messi family leading the project, Lionel’s brother Matías Horacio Messi serves as the club’s top executive, his sister María Sol is an alternate board member, and his nephew Tomás Matías Messi acts as an alternate auditor.

Since its founding, the club has competed in local tournaments while steadily working its way toward Argentina’s professional ranks. That journey now appears to have been fast-tracked following a resolution published on the same day Lionel Messi signed his new contract with Inter Miami.

According to Official Bulletin No. 6752 from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the document reads: “Affiliation of Leones Fútbol Club (Rosario, Province of Santa Fe) to compete in the Primera ‘C’ Division starting from the 2026 season [in accordance with Article 10, Section 1, Subsection d), Article 11, and Article 25, Subsection m) of the Statute].”

As a result of the resolution, Leones de Rosario FC will skip the Torneo Promocional Amateur (Argentina’s fifth division) and move directly into Primera C, the country’s fourth tier. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning the legitimacy of the move, while others see it as a gesture of appreciation toward Messi’s family for his contributions to the national team.

Messi shares ownership project with Suárez in Uruguay

Although Lionel Messi has no direct involvement with Leones de Rosario FC, his influence extends elsewhere in South American soccer. In 2025, the Argentine star partnered with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez to found Deportivo LSM (representing their initials) in Uruguay.

Deportivo LSM currently sits atop Uruguay’s Divisional D (the country’s fourth and lowest tier) alongside Rincón FC, boasting six wins and two losses. Both Messi and Suárez have shown their support through videos and motivational messages on social media, emphasizing their commitment to building a club that could one day compete at the professional level.

