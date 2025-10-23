Trending topics:
Messi’s record in Barcelona–Real Madrid clashes under threat from Argentina teammate Mastantuono

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi and Franco Mastantuono.
© Marcelo Hernandez/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Franco Mastantuono.

This Sunday, the first Clasico of the 2025–26 season will take place at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona offers no shortage of storylines — from the battle for the top spot in La Liga standings to the much-anticipated showdown between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. However, Franco Mastantuono and Lionel Messi, teammates on the Argentina national team, will also be in the spotlight.

Mastantuono has quickly established himself at Real Madrid since arriving from River Plate this summer, coinciding with his 18th birthday. Despite his young age, he’s managed to compete for a place in the starting lineup alongside superstars like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo Goes.

So far, the young Argentine has become such a valuable option for Xabi Alonso that the head coach has used him in 11 of Real Madrid’s 12 matches this season across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In eight of those appearances, the winger started.

With such a crucial match ahead against Barcelona, Franco has a strong chance to feature — whether from the opening whistle or coming off the bench. If he does play, Mastantuono will surpass Messi in the ranking of the youngest players ever to appear in a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona clash.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is the youngest player ever to appear in El Clasico.

The youngest players to appear in El Clasico

In October 2023, Lamine Yamal came on as a substitute for Joao Cancelo and became the youngest player ever to appear in a Barcelona–Real Madrid match, at just 16 years and 108 days old. That record broke an 82-year mark held by Vicenç Martinez, who had played at 16 years and 280 days.

see also

In that ranking, Ansu Fati sits third, having debuted in El Clasico at 17 years and 48 days. Further down the list is the first Real Madrid player to appear — none other than Raul Gonzalez, who faced Barcelona for the first time in 1995 at 17 years and 198 days.

Mastantuono chasing Messi’s mark

Lionel Messi also appears on the list of the youngest players to feature in a Clasico between Spain’s two giants. On November 19, 2005, he played his first Clasico against Real Madrid in a memorable 3–0 victory for Los Blaugranas, with two goals from Ronaldinho and one from Samuel Eto’o. That day, Messi started at 18 years and 148 days old before being replaced by Andres Iniesta in the second half.

Franco Mastantuono has progressed even faster than his Argentina teammate. If he steps onto the pitch for even a moment this Sunday, he will move past Messi in the all-time ranking. The former River Plate winger will be just 18 years and 65 days old at the time of the match.

