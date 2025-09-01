Lionel Messi’s coach Scaloni surprises soccer world with praise for Cristiano Ronaldo

The legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is forever tied to Spain’s El Clásico, the historic battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid. But outside of those two cities, admiration for the superstars is more balanced. In countries like Argentina and Portugal, where the national teams share no direct rivalry, fans often celebrate both icons rather than divide themselves between them.

That perspective allowed Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni to freely mention Ronaldo while reflecting on Messi’s extraordinary longevity. With speculation growing that Messi could play his last official match on Argentine soil this Thursday, September 4, against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Scaloni drew a parallel between the two legends.

“At his age and at the level he’s still playing, if Messi hadn’t taken care of himself, if he didn’t have that gift, he wouldn’t be making the difference he still makes,” Scaloni said in a televised interview. “The greats are like that, Cristiano too. These are players who maintain their level because they built careers that matched their talent.”

The coach, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, then made a heartfelt request to fans: “Let’s enjoy him while we still have him. Whatever happens will happen. He’s so important for world football—not just for Argentines—that the most important thing is to enjoy him now.”

Scaloni emphasized that within his coaching staff, they do not discuss Messi’s eventual retirement. “He earned the right to decide when to stop. From us, he will always have full support,” the manager added.

A potential farewell in Buenos Aires

Thursday’s clash against Venezuela could be the last official competitive match Messi plays in Argentina. After that, the Albiceleste might schedule friendlies before the 2026 World Cup, but no further qualifiers are expected at home in the near future.

Looking ahead, Argentina may not host another official World Cup qualifier until 2031, because Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay are set to qualify automatically for the 2030 tournament as host nations. By then, Messi would be 44 years old—making it highly unlikely fans will see him again in an official match on Argentine soil.

Enjoying the final chapters

For fans in the United States and across the globe, the message is clear: the careers of Messi and Ronaldo are in their twilight years. One is 38, the other approaching 41, yet both continue to defy time with their performances. Scaloni’s words serve as a reminder to appreciate Messi while he still graces the field, because these moments are limited—and history is being written in real time.

