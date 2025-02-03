After leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, Lionel Scaloni has cemented himself as one of the top coaches in modern football. While preparing for another major challenge alongside Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup, Scaloni addressed the possibility of managing clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future.

Scaloni began his coaching career as Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant with Argentina’s national team before taking charge of the U-20 squad. Despite having no prior experience as a first-team manager, he was appointed head coach of Argentina’s senior team and went on to end Messi’s international title drought, securing four trophies so far.

Currently living in Spain, his impressive track record has made him a potential target for top European clubs once he decides to leave the national team. In an interview with Christian Martin for DSports, Scaloni was asked whether he would be interested in coaching Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, or even clubs with personal significance to him, such as Lazio or Atalanta. His response was candid.

“Not today, and honestly, since I’m not in the market, I’m lucky that nobody calls me. Nowadays, in the football world, anyone can send you a message and say, ‘Do you want to coach Matienzo de Pujato?‘ (a club from his hometown in Rosario, Argentina). And who even knows what that is? So, I don’t pay attention to it,” Scaloni said, dismissing any immediate interest in club management.

When asked directly if he considers himself available, Scaloni reassured Argentina fans with a confident response: “No, not at all. The first to know will be the AFA (Argentine Football Association) president and the people of Argentina the day I have to leave. But I don’t think that will happen, because I don’t feel that way.”

In 2023, Scaloni extended his contract with Argentina until 2026, ensuring he will lead the team through the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While he is not currently on the market, once his deal expires—should he decide not to renew—he is expected to become one of the most sought-after coaches in the world.

Scaloni on Messi’s presence at the 2026 World Cup

As Argentina’s captain and most iconic player, Lionel Messi remains the heart of the national team. However, with the tournament still over two years away—and Messi set to be 38 years old by then—speculation continues over whether he will participate. While the final decision remains uncertain, Scaloni remains hopeful.

“Both he and his teammates are aware that there is still a reasonable amount of time left. The desire to play a World Cup is there, both for him and for everyone. But guaranteeing it…,” Scaloni said.

When asked if he discusses the matter with Messi, Scaloni clarified his approach: “No, not with him or with anyone else, because we’re not in a position to ask what he plans to do. We just have to wait… there’s time, let time pass and see how things unfold. He knows very well what we think, and he is the smartest of us all,” he added with a smile, showing his deep respect for his captain.