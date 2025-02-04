Atlanta United continues its ambitious squad rebuild, reportedly shattering the MLS transfer record for a second time this year with the signing of Ivorian forward Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough. MLS insider Tom Bogert broke the news, confirming a deal that will cost Atlanta United a reported $22 million, plus potential add-ons.

The reported $22 million transfer fee surpasses the previous MLS record of $16.2 million set by FC Cincinnati for Kevin Denkey in November. This isn’t Atlanta United’s first foray into record-breaking transfers; they previously held the record three times, for Thiago Almada (2022), Gonzalo Martínez (2019), and Ezequiel Barco (2018). This willingness to invest heavily suggests that the club intends to seriously compete for the MLS Cup this year.

Latte Lath joins Atlanta United mid-season, having enjoyed arguably his best year to date with Middlesbrough in the English Championship. He scored 11 goals in 28 appearances under manager Michael Carrick, showcasing his attacking prowess and ability to perform consistently at a high level.

His time at Middlesbrough ended prematurely due to injury. The signing showcases Atlanta’s willingness to invest in proven talent and suggests that the team believes he has the ability to translate his success in the Championship to the MLS.

A transformative off-season for Atlanta United

Unfortunately for Latte Lath, his final appearance for Middlesbrough ended with an injury, forcing his substitution after just 11 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. The timing of the injury leaves some uncertainty regarding his availability for Atlanta United, but his form prior to the injury is clearly a strong indicator of his abilities.

The signing of Latte Lath is just the latest in a series of significant moves by Atlanta United this off-season. The club has already secured the return of Paraguayan star Miguel Almirón, a two-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Best XI member, on a three-year deal following a successful stint with Newcastle United. Almirón’s return is a considerable coup for the club and likely helped drive excitement for the signing of Latte Lath.

Almirón’s Premier League experience brings valuable expertise to the squad. He contributed significantly to Newcastle’s rise to the Champions League, featuring in 223 appearances and scoring 30 goals. In December, Atlanta also acquired former Poland international and Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in a trade with D.C. United. These signings demonstrate a concerted effort to build a competitive squad.

Beyond player acquisitions, Atlanta United has also made significant changes to its coaching and front-office staff. Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has been appointed as the new head coach, and Chris Henderson is the new Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director.