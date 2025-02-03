Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy at Real Madrid, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer, but his sudden departure in 2018 has always raised questions. In a recent interview, Ronaldo shed light on his exit, explaining the role of club president Florentino Perez in the decision.

After joining Madrid from Manchester United for a record fee, Perez played a key role in bringing Ronaldo to the Spanish capital, where he spent nine seasons (2009-2018). Following his fifth Champions League triumph in his final year, Ronaldo made a surprising move to Juventus. Speaking with Edu Aguirre on La Sexta, he shared details about the transfer and Perez’s involvement in the process.

“I wanted a different chapter, my time there was over. I needed a new motivation. It wasn’t exhausting for me—it was something I told the president, and he accepted that I could leave. We were in negotiations, and he didn’t handle it too well with me. I understand, though, because that’s how he always does things,” Ronaldo revealed.

Despite some tension in the negotiation process, Ronaldo holds no resentment toward Perez: “But I couldn’t go back on my word because I had already given it to Juventus, and the president then wanted to reverse it. But I really appreciate Florentino; he’s a serious person, he treated me well, and we won many things together.”

Even though his departure was not without controversy, Ronaldo acknowledged that Real Madrid still holds a special place in his heart: “Spain is my home, my children grew up there. It’s where I was happiest in soccer, and I will always have Madrid in my heart. I did beautiful things there, and people don’t forget.“

He also shared a personal anecdote about his seven-year-old son, Mateo, and his connection to Spanish soccer: “I keep scoring, my celebrations… people still engage with them. I get home, and Mateo is watching YouTube, watching players. He likes Bellingham, he likes Camavinga, Mbappe… he teases me, saying they’re better than me.”

Ronaldo leaves the door open for a Real Madrid return

Although Ronaldo previously stated that Al Nassr would be his final club—without specifying a retirement date—his bond with Real Madrid goes beyond his playing career. When asked about the possibility of returning to Los Blancos, the Portuguese icon kept an open mind.

“Maybe one day. I don’t rule it out. I left a legacy there, a beautiful mark. Maybe when I finish my career, we can do something special. People today appreciate those clashes with Barcelona—we lived a whole week with sky-high tension. The fans, the media talking about the game. Madrid-Barcelona, Cristiano-Messi, Pique and Ramos… it was beautiful, a rivalry that existed and was healthy,” he admitted