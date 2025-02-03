One of the ongoing debates that recently ignited Cristiano Ronaldo is where the Saudi Pro League stands compared to other top leagues worldwide. While discussing its level, Ronaldo dismissed Lionel Messi’s MLS, claiming it to be an inferior competition to the SPL.

Since joining Al Nassr in December 2022, Ronaldo has become the driving force behind international stars considering a move to Saudi Arabia. His presence has helped elevate the league’s profile, making it a more attractive destination. In an interview with Edu Aguirre on the Spanish TV channel La Sexta, the Portuguese star reflected on his impact in Saudi soccer.

“When I made the decision to come here, I didn’t expect it to grow so fast, but I knew that in one or two years, the league would be top-tier, like it is now. People don’t know, they just give opinions and talk too much,” Ronaldo said, addressing the criticism directed at Saudi clubs.

He then took aim at the way the media and some fans perceive the league, making a direct comparison to MLS: “It’s a shame because there’s a different perception when people talk about Saudi Arabia compared to the United States. Is MLS a worse league? Obviously. But because it’s Saudi Arabia, it’s undervalued. But I know people don’t really know what they’re talking about… Just because of the players that are here, the league deserves respect.”

Ronaldo’s comments follow his remarks at the Globe Soccer Awards in December, where he asserted that the Saudi Pro League was already superior to France’s Ligue 1. Now, he has doubled down on his stance, reiterating the rapid growth of the league while also addressing his personal adjustment to life in a new country.

“I left home at a young age, I’ve seen different countries, cultures… so for me, it wasn’t difficult. I just need to be with my family, my kids, and Georgina. Having everything a family needs to be well—education, safety, good schools, a nice home… A part of my life is soccer, and if soccer goes well, my family does too,” Cristiano Ronaldo ended his statement.

Messi’s perspective on MLS

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2023, Lionel Messi became the subject of intense transfer speculation, with several clubs—including those in the Saudi Pro League—offering record-breaking deals to lure him. However, the Argentine legend opted against joining Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, choosing instead to embark on a new chapter in the United States with Inter Miami.

Upon his arrival in August 2023, Messi was asked about his decision to join MLS, expressing confidence in the league’s future. “I think soccer in the United States has grown tremendously in recent years, and that’s reflected in the national team’s recent results. They have a strong and highly competitive squad, and in every game they’ve played, they’ve gone toe-to-toe with their opponents,” Messi said to ESPN.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was also asked whether he believes MLS could one day reach the level of Europe’s top leagues. He gave a measured response: “I think it has all the potential to do so. The league’s growth will largely depend on itself, and this is a great moment, as you mentioned, with major competitions coming to the country (referring to the 2026 World Cup).”

“This is the time for the league to take that final step and achieve what it has been striving for over the years… That’s something that should be taken advantage of, both for the good of soccer in the United States and for the global game. I believe all the conditions are in place here to see high-level soccer—whether it’s the country, the infrastructure, or many other factors. Hopefully, MLS will continue growing in this direction,” Messi ended his statement.