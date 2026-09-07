Lionel Messi’s Argentina retirement ‘hits hard’ after announcement, says Lautaro Martinez

Lionel Messi‘s retirement announcement from the Argentina national team sent shockwaves across world soccer, reverberating not because of his age, but because of his sustained performance at the sport’s highest level. Despite receiving advance notice of the decision, star teammate Lautaro Martinez admitted that Messi’s departure “hits hard.”

In an open letter published on Instagram, Messi confirmed his decision to step away from international duty, sharing his thoughts just two days following the 2026 World Cup final. The announcement brought an official end to a legendary 21-year tenure with the national team that began with his senior debut in 2005.

Speaking during Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of a Champions League clash against Real Madrid, Martinez addressed whether he was aware of Messi’s plans beforehand: “Leo announced that he had retired from the national team, and for us, we knew that at some point the news was going to come, but when it arrives it hits hard because of everything Leo means to the world of football, to the national team, and to our country.”

Martinez elaborated on the personal message he shared on Instagram, while reflecting on the captain’s resilience through adversity. “I spoke with him and dedicated a few words to thank him for how he has taught and guided us toward victory; he went through difficult times and never gave up,” he added.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

“That is what is truly valued, and that’s what I take with me, beyond the fact that on a day-to-day basis we talk and experience very intense things for our careers and for life,” Martinez noted regarding the Argentina icon, who will be absent from the squad for the upcoming international window.

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With Messi vacating his spot in the attacking line, questions remain regarding how manager Lionel Scaloni will adapt. Scaloni could opt for a traditional two-striker system pairing Martinez alongside Julian Alvarez, or deploy rising playmaker Nico Paz to assume Messi’s creative responsibilities in the final third.

Lautaro Martinez, a cornerstone of Argentina’s championship run

Lionel Messi served as the catalyst for Argentina’s international dominance after Lionel Scaloni assumed control in 2018, leading the country to multiple major trophies, including the 2022 World Cup. However, Lautaro Martinez played a pivotal supporting role throughout that golden era, consistently supplying critical goals in key moments.

During the Scaloni era, Messi leads all scorers with 60 international goals, but Martinez stands comfortably in second place with 40 goals, holding a substantial gap over Julian Alvarez in third place with 15 goals. Furthermore, the Inter Milan striker delivered the defining moment of the 2024 Copa America, scoring the extra-time winner in a 1-0 victory over Colombia on American soil, as well as the recent header coming from a Messi cross to complete the comeback against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

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