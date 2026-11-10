Lionel Messi’s No.10 shirt set for new owner as Argentina considers two surprising candidates, but one has stronger case

Lionel Messi’s departure from the Argentina national team has left a huge void, with the future of one of international soccer’s most famous shirts now becoming a major talking point. The No.10 jersey, previously worn by Diego Maradona and Messi, is expected to have a new owner, but Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff faces a difficult decision over who should inherit it.

For now, Argentina is taking its time before making the appointment permanent. Two players have emerged as the leading candidates, each offering a different argument for why they deserve to carry the iconic number into the next era.

The 39-year-old forward brought his international career to an emotional close in October 2026, scoring and providing two assists in a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin at the Estadio Monumental. He finished with 208 appearances for Argentina, leaving behind a legacy that includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles.

According to TyC Sports, Scaloni has decided to leave the No.10 shirt unassigned for La Albiceleste’s November friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica. The decision gives the coaching staff time to consider its options while paying tribute to the player who made the number synonymous with an entire generation.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates

FIFA regulations also make permanently retiring the shirt difficult. Teams must use consecutive squad numbers from 1 to 26 at major tournaments, meaning Argentina will eventually have to assign the No.10 to another player in official competition.

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The difficult task of following Maradona and Messi

Argentina has faced a similar situation before. Ahead of the 2002 World Cup, the Argentine Soccer Association attempted to retire the No.10 in honor of Maradona, but FIFA rejected the proposal because it conflicted with the tournament’s squad-numbering rules.

The shirt subsequently passed through different generations before Messi took ownership of it. Whoever receives it next will therefore inherit expectations shaped by two of the greatest players in soccer history.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina (World Cup 2026)

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Two players emerge as the leading candidates

According to a report from ESPN Argentina, the Argentina coaching staff is currently debating between Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz. Although both have compelling arguments, their profiles suggest two very different directions for the national team.

Paz, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder at Como, has emerged as the stronger candidate for the long-term future. He already wears the No.10 at club level and offers the creativity, vision, and technical ability associated with the traditional Argentine playmaker.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

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His performances during the 2026-27 campaign have strengthened his case, with six goals and eight assists in 13 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League, according to the figures provided. Having also impressed in Argentina colors, Paz could represent a natural transition from Messi’s creative role.

There is also a symbolic connection between the two players. Paz scored in Argentina’s farewell friendly against Benin, with Messi providing the assist, creating a memorable moment that could eventually be seen as the beginning of a new chapter.

Why Lautaro Martinez still has a strong case

Lautaro offers a more experienced alternative. The Inter striker is already an established figure in Argentina’s attack, has delivered consistently for the national team and wears the No.10 shirt at club level.

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Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

His leadership, international experience and proven quality make him a credible candidate, particularly if Scaloni prefers to give the number to an established player during the transition following Messi’s retirement. Lautaro would also bring a different interpretation of the role, with his goalscoring instincts and ability to lead the attack.

However, the main argument in Paz’s favor is the potential for a longer-term succession. At 22, the Como midfielder has time to grow into the responsibility, while Lautaro is already approaching the peak years of his career.

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