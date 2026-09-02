Lautaro Martinez reveals Barcelona ‘rumors were true’ after failed Julian Alvarez signing

Lautaro Martinez emerged as one of FC Barcelona‘s primary targets late in the 2026 summer transfer window as the club searched for a premier No. 9. Following the collapse of their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, the Inter Milan star confirmed that speculation regarding Barcelona’s interest “was true.“

With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres exiting the club, Barcelona pushed hard to acquire Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid’s refusal to sell the striker to a direct league rival forced the Blaugrana to pivot. Prior to finalizing a deal for Gabriel Jesus, reports indicated Barcelona explored an approach for another star Argentine international in Martinez.

Speaking to Sky Italy at the Gran Gala del Calcio, Martinez addressed those reports directly, confirming interest from Spain: “When these offers and these calls arrive, it is always a pleasure, because you work to stay at the top. The rumors were true, but my mind is very clear: I wanted to stay here with my teammates and with these magnificent fans. I would stay forever and, as long as they want me, I will stay here.“

Inter Milan signed Martinez from Racing Club in 2018, and over eight seasons in Serie A, he has established himself among the elite central strikers in world football while becoming the third-highest goalscorer in club history with 175 goals in 378 matches. Carrying a market valuation of €85 million ($98.6 million USD), Martinez would have required a financial commitment similar to Barcelona’s proposal for Alvarez, but the forward opted to remain in Italy.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan poses with the Coppa Campioni d’Italia and Coppa Italia trophies. (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Argentine striker elaborated on his deep connection to the Nerazzurri. “But in this job, we already know how it goes: when you are no longer useful, they kick you out. Inter is everything to me: pride, happiness, and the desire to keep moving forward. I have chosen to stay here once again, I want to do great things at Inter,” he added.

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“I never imagined reaching this point in my career with Inter, achieving all my goals. This motivates me to keep pushing forward; it is my mentality. I try to give my all in every training session. In football, you never know what is going to happen, but today I have a contract and I am happy. I decided to stay because I feel good and I want to do great things at Inter,” the Argentine concluded.

Barcelona maintain positive financial margin ahead of winter window

While Barcelona faced strict salary cap constraints and registration hurdles in recent years under Financial Fair Play regulations, their summer roster retooling leaves them positioned with room to maneuver ahead of the winter transfer window.

Starting the summer window with €65 million ($75.4 million USD) in flexibility, Barcelona allocated €132.5 million ($153.7 million USD) toward incoming transfers, headlined by a €70 million plus €10 million in add-ons deal for Anthony Gordon and €60 million for Rodri. However, wage reductions from departing players like Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, alongside loan moves, generated €133.8 million in net savings, providing sporting director Deco with an estimated €65 million to €70 million in financial margin for potential midseason additions.

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