Comments

Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid lose another key player ahead of Manchester City clash in the UEFA Champions League

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

After the victory against Benfica, Real Madrid secured a place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, they still have several absences ahead of their clash with Manchester City, with Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo being the most notable. Far from recovering players, Vinícius Jr. has now lost another key teammate for coach Álvaro Arbeloa, forcing the team to make significant rotations.

Just days before facing the Citizens, Álvaro Carreras was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg, Real Madrid reported on their official website. While the club did not provide further details on his recovery timeline, Diario MARCA reveals that the Spanish defender could be sidelined for only one week, meaning he could still be available for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Despite only arriving at Los Blancos at the start of the season for €50 million, Carreras quickly established himself as the undisputed starter at left back. Not only does he contribute defensively, but he also offers a great deal creatively, making him one of the most complete players in his position. For this reason, his absence against Manchester City is quite significant, but coach Arbeloa already seems to have a replacement in mind.

According to Diario MARCA, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has decided to rely once again on Ferland Mendy, who recently recovered from a series of muscle injuries. With only 202 minutes played this season, the Frenchman’s potential start raises considerable uncertainty among fans. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old defender has proven to be a rock at the back, which could be crucial in countering Manchester City’s powerful attack.

Real Madrid star Álvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Real Madrid's Arbeloa reportedly set to bet on youngster in midfield

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have been hampered by injuries in defense and midfield, creating inconsistency in their performances. However, Jude Bellingham’s thigh injury has notably weakened the team. In response, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has decided to rely on two young academy players, but one of them has surprised with his level and is reportedly set to start against Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid reportedly drop interest in Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez to chase another Premier League star

Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid reportedly drop interest in Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez to chase another Premier League star

While Jorge Cestero was one of the first youngsters to debut under Arbeloa, it has been Thiago Pitarch who has truly impressed with his performances. After playing against Benfica and getting minutes in LaLiga, he is now expected to start against Manchester City, according to Diario AS. If that happens, he would become ineligible to play in the UEFA Youth League with Juvenil A, as it would be his third appearance in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid reportedly drop interest in Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez to chase another Premier League star

Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid reportedly drop interest in Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez to chase another Premier League star

After Real Madrid's lackluster performances, Rodri Hernández's potential arrival from Manchester City was considered as a solid midfield reinforcement. Nevertheless, Kylian Mbappé's team reportedly ruled out pursuing him, opting instead for a young Premier League talent.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri among Real Madrid targets as club reportedly prepares $115M summer spending

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri among Real Madrid targets as club reportedly prepares $115M summer spending

Real Madrid could spend a fortune on signings this summer, potentially including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Amid the major uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva, Manchester City have reportedly decided to pursue a midfield reinforcement. For this reason, Pep Guardiola appears to be leading the race against Manchester United for a Bundesliga star valued at €70 million.

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

Amid Barcelona’s presidential elections, Xavi Hernández made explosive statements claiming that Joan Laporta blocked Lionel Messi’s return in January of 2023. In response, the presidential candidate delivered a firm reply, rejecting those claims.

