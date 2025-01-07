Gonzalo Luján‘s time at San Lorenzo has come to an end, with the defender officially joining Inter Miami CF. Luján’s move to the MLS club follows a contract dispute with San Lorenzo, where he was reportedly owed significant bonus payments.

Luján’s absence from San Lorenzo’s pre-season training was directly linked to a reported unpaid bonus of approximately $200,000 from 2024. This led to a standoff with the club, ultimately culminating in his transfer to Inter Miami.

The MLS club agreed to pay $600,000 for 40% of his playing rights, with Inter Miami retaining his federative rights. This transfer demonstrates Inter Miami’s willingness to invest in promising young talent to strengthen its squad.

The move to Inter Miami will reunite Luján with Javier Mascherano. Mascherano, now the head coach at Inter Miami, previously worked with Luján in Argentina’s U-23 national team, including the pre-Olympic tournament and the 2024 Olympic Games. This pre-existing relationship could provide a smooth transition for Luján and ensure a familiar environment upon his arrival to the team.

Joining a growing Argentinian contingent at Inter Miami

Luján will join a sizeable contingent of Argentinian players at Inter Miami. He will be teammates with Lionel Messi, Marcelo Weigandt, Federico Redondo, Facundo Farías, Tomás Avilés, Tadeo Allende, and David Martínez.

This significant Argentinian presence within the squad could facilitate Luján’s integration into the team, creating a familiar and supportive environment for the young defender. It also highlights Inter Miami’s strategic approach to building its roster.

Luján’s move represents a significant step in his career. The opportunity to play alongside some of the best players in the world and work under a highly respected coach like Mascherano could accelerate his growth and development.

The move also allows him to play in a high-profile league, and he’ll receive increased exposure to an international audience, creating new opportunities. The transition could be relatively seamless, given his previous experience with Mascherano.