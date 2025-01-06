Al Nassr is aiming to strengthen its squad during the winter transfer window as the team struggles to keep up with title contenders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal. To support their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, the club is reportedly eyeing one of his former Real Madrid teammates, currently at Manchester United.

Despite persistent rumors about Ronaldo’s potential departure from Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese icon has expressed his satisfaction with life at Al Nassr, citing family comfort and personal contentment. In an effort to further solidify their relationship with Ronaldo, the club is pursuing world-class signings, with manager Stefano Pioli prioritizing greater consistency in midfield.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Nassr is targeting Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during this transfer window. Reports suggest that Manchester United may now be willing to let the player go for a fee in the region of €30 million.

Casemiro, who was also approached by Al Ittihad last summer, saw that deal fall through after Manchester United demanded €70 million. However, under new manager Ruben Amorim, the Brazilian’s role at Old Trafford has diminished, making him more open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo and Casemiro were pivotal during Real Madrid’s golden era, where they achieved incredible success together. Their partnership yielded multiple domestic titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies, including the historic three-peat in the 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18 seasons.

Is Casemiro close to joining Al Nassr?

While both Casemiro and Manchester United rejected Saudi approaches a year ago, circumstances have shifted, and the interests of all parties now align to facilitate the move.

For Al Nassr, the club has the financial resources and squad flexibility to make this deal a reality. Casemiro would become one of the top-five highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League if he accepts the offer. Additionally, Anderson Talisca’s impending transfer to Fenerbahce would open up a valuable international player slot on Al Nassr’s roster.

At Manchester United, Casemiro has struggled to adapt to Amorim’s tactical system, resulting in reduced playing time. The Brazilian was an unused substitute in key matches against Arsenal (0-2 loss), Manchester City (2-1 win), and Liverpool (2-2 draw).

While United is not actively pushing him out, they appear open to letting him leave for the right price. With Al Nassr presenting a lucrative and enticing opportunity, the move could represent a fresh start for the midfielder.