USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has named a squad heavily reliant on Major League Soccer (MLS) players for upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica. The decision, made possible by the fact that these matches are not FIFA international windows, allows Pochettino to evaluate emerging talent from the domestic league while key European-based stars are unavailable.

With European-based stars like Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna unavailable due to the non-FIFA window, this presents a significant opportunity for MLS players to showcase their abilities and potentially earn a place in future USMNT squads.

The friendlies provide a crucial platform for these players to demonstrate their quality and make a strong case for selection in upcoming competitions.

The USMNT will face Venezuela at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, January 18th, and Costa Rica at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, January 22nd. These matches will be closely watched by the coaching staff as they assess the suitability of the players to the team’s needs. These matches are important opportunities for these players to compete and to show their ability on the international stage.

Looking ahead: Gold Cup and Nations League

Beyond these friendlies, the MLS players will be vying for places in the USMNT squad for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the summer. Many of the players selected for these friendlies are expected to feature prominently in the Gold Cup squad.

The CONCACAF Nations League Finals in early June are also on the horizon, though those matches are likely to feature the European-based players more prominently. The combination of upcoming matches will provide many opportunities for players to demonstrate their abilities.

Pochettino’s squad includes familiar names such as Zack Steffen, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, and Jesús Ferreira. However, this camp also serves as a crucial assessment period for several promising young MLS players aiming to break through to the senior national team.

Patrick Schulte, John Tolkin, Jack McGlynn, and Caden Clark are among those hoping to impress the coaching staff with their potential and earn call-ups for future fixtures. This shows a commitment to improving the team and making it more competitive.

These friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica are crucial for several reasons. They allow Pochettino to experiment with different formations, assess player combinations, and identify players capable of performing at the international level. The matches serve as an integral part of his overall strategy for developing a strong national team, particularly as the team aims to identify the best players in the country and build its strength.