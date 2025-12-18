Trending topics:
Supercoppa Italiana
How to watch Napoli vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

By Leonardo Herrera

Davide Bartesaghi of AC Milan
Davide Bartesaghi of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Napoli vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Napoli vs AC Milan
WHAT Supercoppa Italiana
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Thursday, December 18, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
Match Overview

A place in the Supercoppa Italiana final is on the line as two Serie A heavyweights square off in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Italian soccer calendar. AC Milan come into this semifinal after a frustrating draw with Sassuolo that dropped them into second place, now trailing Inter by a single point.

On the other hand, Napoli look to respond after a setback against Udinese that left them two points behind the league leaders. With elite talent on both rosters, contrasting styles, and major silverware at stake on a neutral stage, this clash has all the makings of a tense, must-watch battle—one fans should make sure not to miss.

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
