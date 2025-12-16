Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFA BREAK
Comments

Argentina and Spain reportedly secure March FIFA break opponents ahead of Finalissima clash

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Lamine Yamal (R) #19 of Spain.
© Omar Vega & Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Lamine Yamal (R) #19 of Spain.

With the end of 2025 also comes a long pause in international soccer. After the November FIFA break, four months will pass before national teams reunite to play new matches. In March, Argentina and Spain will contest the 2026 Finalissima, and before that, they will each play another match.

Reports indicate that final confirmation of the Finalissima, including the date and venue, will arrive in the near future after the Argentine Football Association gave its definitive approval. The match is expected to take place on Friday, March 27, at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

However, that will not be the only game played during that period. Both Argentina and Spain will take advantage of their stay in Asia to play a friendly match that will serve as valuable preparation for the FIFA World Cup, which begins in June.

The Argentines will face Qatar, while Luis de la Fuente’s team will play Egypt,” Diario AS reported this Tuesday. “Both matches will also be confirmed at the same time the Finalissima is officially announced.”

Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks on during the International Friendly between Portugal and Egypt.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will reportedly face Spain in March.

The choice of opponents is not a coincidence. FIFA regulations prevent a national team from playing matches on two different continents during the same international break. As a result, both teams were required to look for alternatives within the region, against opponents that were also planning to play there in March.

Advertisement
Julián Álvarez snubs Lamine Yamal over two Spain stars to play for Argentina ahead of the Finalissima

see also

Julián Álvarez snubs Lamine Yamal over two Spain stars to play for Argentina ahead of the Finalissima

Argentina against Asian opponents

While Argentina’s main focus in March will be winning the Finalissima title, the World Cup—just three months away—will also be a major consideration for head coach Lionel Scaloni. Because of that, the opportunity to play an additional friendly match is an attractive option.

Argentina will face Jordan in the World Cup group stage, so playing against an Asian opponent during the March FIFA break will allow them to test themselves against a team with similar characteristics. The last time they faced an Asian opponent was in June 2023, when they played against Indonesia and Australia.

Qatar will represent an interesting test for Lionel Messi and his teammates. After making their World Cup debut as hosts in 2022, they secured a spot in the tournament for the first time through the qualifiers this year. At the FIFA tournament in North America, Qatar will share Group B with Canada, Switzerland, and the winner of the intercontinental playoff between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Advertisement
Argentina National Team TV Schedule

see also

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

A tough test for Spain

Just as Argentina will benefit from facing an Asian opponent, Spain need to play against African national teams. In Group H of the World Cup, they will face Cape Verde—along with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia—and gaining prior experience against teams from the Confederation of African Football will be useful.

The last time Spain played against an African national team did not go well. In the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, they drew 0-0 against Morocco and were eliminated on penalties. Now they will have the chance to face another of the continent’s strongest teams, Egypt, who have also secured qualification for the World Cup and will face Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mohamed Salah’s tug-of-war with Liverpool escalates: Egypt rallies behind veteran as coach’s seven-word plea sends AFCON warning to Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah’s tug-of-war with Liverpool escalates: Egypt rallies behind veteran as coach’s seven-word plea sends AFCON warning to Arne Slot

The storm surrounding Mohamed Salah and his fractured relationship with Liverpool has intensified just days before the forward departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), creating a collision of club crisis and national unity.

Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah set eyes on the prize: Which African nation will book 2026 World Cup spot first?

Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah set eyes on the prize: Which African nation will book 2026 World Cup spot first?

The biggest question lingers with a sense of mystery: Which will be the first African country to secure its place at the 2026 World Cup?

African giants face 2026 World Cup ban for bizarre reason

African giants face 2026 World Cup ban for bizarre reason

A shocking development has put Egypt, one of the most successful African countries, in the dark about potentially being excluded from the 2026 World Cup. This situation stems from a legal conflict between the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and a Switzerland-based company responsible for organizing international friendly matches. Failure to resolve this dispute could result […]

Not Vinicius: Real Madrid hit with astronomical bid for Kylian Mbappe that would smash Neymar’s transfer record, as La Liga club’s response emerges

Not Vinicius: Real Madrid hit with astronomical bid for Kylian Mbappe that would smash Neymar’s transfer record, as La Liga club’s response emerges

The modern transfer market rarely produces genuine shockwaves anymore, but this one landed with a thud felt across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. With Vinicius Junior already linked to astronomical interest from abroad and Neymar’s long-standing world record looming over soccer’s financial history, attention has now shifted decisively toward Kylian Mbappe, the most marketable forward of his generation. Real […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo