Argentina
Julián Álvarez snubs Lamine Yamal over two Spain stars to play for Argentina ahead of the Finalissima

By Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal of Spain and Julian Alvarez of Argentina.
Lamine Yamal of Spain and Julian Alvarez of Argentina.

Lamine Yamal is expected to be one of the headliners in the upcoming Finalissima between Spain and Argentina next March, a matchup that would see him share the field with Lionel Messi for the first time. However, despite finishing as the runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the Barcelona star was overlooked by Julián Álvarez, who instead selected two other Spain internationals to represent Argentina.

Álvarez has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top strikers and remains a key figure for the Argentina side that lifted the World Cup. Now starring for Atlético Madrid in La Liga, the forward has already faced Yamal multiple times domestically, but the teenager still does not appear to be his preferred fit for a hypothetical Albiceleste lineup.

During a rapid-fire interview with Marca, and with the Finalissima approaching, Álvarez was asked which Spain player he would choose to play for Argentina. “Rodri,” the striker replied, naming his former Manchester City teammate with whom he won the UEFA Champions League.

Álvarez was then given the opportunity to make a second selection, and once again Yamal was left out. “Pedri,” he answered immediately, opting for another FC Barcelona standout rather than the highly touted 18-year-old winger.

Rodri (L) and Pedri of Spain national team.

Rodri (L) and Pedri of Spain national team.

With Spain already securing qualification for the World Cup by finishing atop their group, the Finalissima no longer faces another postponement and is expected to go ahead as planned. While no official announcement has been made, the match is projected for Friday, March 27, at Lusail Stadium in Doha, a stage where Yamal could look to prove Álvarez wrong against one of the world’s elite national teams.

Report: Messi’s Argentina to face African rival ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain during March FIFA break

Yamal leads head-to-head against Álvarez

Julián Álvarez’s move to Spain coincided with Yamal’s breakout 2024–25 season. While Álvarez was still at Manchester City, the two never crossed paths at club or international level, but frequent clashes between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have since created a growing rivalry.

Álvarez has faced Yamal’s Barcelona five times, recording just one win, a match in which Yamal was sidelined with an ankle injury in December 2024. In the four meetings since, Barcelona have claimed three victories along with a 4-4 draw. During that stretch, Yamal has registered one goal and two assists, while Álvarez has scored twice and added one assist, giving the edge to the Spanish teenager so far.

