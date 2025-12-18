Trending topics:
FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi pulled back into FC Barcelona rumors after presidential candidate makes bold return claim

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona.
Lionel Messi’s bond with FC Barcelona goes beyond any typical club relationship, as the star himself has previously acknowledged his desire to return to the city and, potentially, the club. After the initial wave of speculation had cooled, rumors have once again been reignited following a bold claim from a Barcelona presidential candidate regarding the Argentine legend’s return.

Under the presidency of Joan Laporta, Messi’s name has continued to serve as a powerful symbol capable of raising fan expectations and influencing the balance among potential candidates. This time, it was Marc Ciria who addressed the possibility of Messi’s return while officially announcing his candidacy to lead Barcelona.

During an event to launch his presidential bid, Ciria made a direct statement about bringing Messi back to the club: “We want our legends to be able to come back to the club and not have to do it in the middle of the night and hidden. We will do everything possible to achieve it. He’s is an indispensable figure for this club. He must come back with a solid support system and a good structure in place.

Like fellow candidate Víctor Font, Ciria emphasized Messi’s importance not only from a sporting perspective, but also from a business standpoint. “The Messi-Barca relationship has to be like the Michael Jordan-Nike one. It must go above and beyond, from the commercial and institutional areas of the club to the sponsors and development of players at La Masia,” he added.

With the best player in the club’s history, we can do so many things and earn so much money. Bringing him home is essential if we want to emerge from the financial situation we are in,” Ciria concluded. Whether Messi will play any role in the election process remains unclear, but the reality is that his name has once again become a central topic, and a potential asset, for candidates seeking voter support.

When will Barcelona’s elections be held?

More than four years have passed since the emotional day Messi announced his departure from Barcelona, a defining moment in modern soccer history. Since then, his relationship with president Joan Laporta has appeared strained, most notably highlighted by Messi’s unexpected visit to Camp Nou without prior coordination with the club’s board.

Laporta’s current term as Barcelona president is set to end in 2026, with elections scheduled to take place between March and June of that year. While Laporta is expected to seek re-election and is currently viewed as the favorite, he will face competition from several challengers, including Víctor Font, Joan Camprubí Montal, Xavi Vilajoana, and now Marc Ciria.

