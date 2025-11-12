Barcelona’s first departure? Champions League winner admits uncertainty over future amid expiring contract: ‘I have no Plan B’

FC Barcelona have been thriving during the 2025-26 season, but financial hurdles continue to affect the Spanish giants, who will have to deal with several expiring contracts at the end of the campaign. One of those players, a Champions League winner, made an honest admission about his future: “I have no Plan B.”

One of the club’s most promising signings in recent years, Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2022 after lifting the Champions League trophy with the English side. However, while the Danish defender continues to work his way back to full fitness, Barcelona have yet to approach him about a contract extension.

In an interview with Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Christensen was asked whether the uncertainty surrounding his future bothered him: “No, not really. I don’t think so. I think we’re in a good situation, and there’s not really anything that can change anything I do in my everyday life. Of course, you want to have it in place and know what’s happening. But it’s not something that changes our mood during the days, or something we talk about.

While making it clear that he leaves negotiations to his agent, Christensen emphasized that he prefers to stay focused on what he can control. “Of course we have desires, we all do, but it’s not something I think about in my everyday life. I try to do what I can do on the pitch, and hopefully that’s enough for me to stay there,” he added.

Alongside Robert Lewandowski, Eric García, and Marcus Rashford (on loan), Christensen is one of four Barcelona players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2025–26 season. Yet unlike some of his teammates, the Danish defender has struggled to reclaim a regular starting spot after dealing with recurring fitness issues over the past few years.

When asked whether he had any idea what Barcelona’s plans might be, Christensen admitted: “Oh, no, I have no idea. Not yet. I’m just choosing to focus on being part of the team and playing as much as I possibly can.” Then, when asked about potential leagues he could join should he leave as a free agent next summer, Christensen made a clear statement. “Not at all. No plan B,” he concluded.

Christensen fighting for a place in Barcelona’s XI

Back in August 2024, Christensen suffered a torn left Achilles tendon that sidelined him for several months. Then, in February 2025, he was again hampered by a soleus injury, limiting him to just six appearances during the 2024–25 campaign. Now in the final year of his contract, the Danish center-back is determined to reclaim his spot in Hansi Flick’s starting XI.

So far this season, Christensen has featured in 10 matches for Barcelona, starting just three. In the remaining games, he has come off the bench as Flick continues to rely primarily on Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, and Eric García. With fierce competition for places and lingering fitness concerns, time may be running out for Christensen to secure his future at Camp Nou.

