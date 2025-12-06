Trending topics:
Why are stars Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski not playing for Barcelona against Real Betis in La Liga?

By Dante Gonzalez

FC Barcelona are set to continue their strong run in La Liga on Saturday as they visit Real Betis at La Cartuja Stadium for Matchday 15. In such a key matchup against one of the strongest sides in the 2025–26 season, questions immediately surfaced when stars Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were left out of the starting lineup.

Raphinha will not start for Barcelona against Real Betis as the club looks to avoid rushing his recovery. The Brazilian winger, who finally returned from injury in late November, logged 74 minutes against Atlético Madrid midweek, and in order to prevent overexertion, coach Hansi Flick has opted to keep him on the bench.

Before the match, head coach Hansi Flick spoke to reporters, and when asked about Raphinha’s absence from the starting XI, the German manager was direct: “We’re taking care of Raphinha because we had a very intense match on Tuesday. Roony (Bardghji) has shown in training that he deserves to be a starter.

Raphinha made his return after being sidelined for nine games with a muscle injury in his right thigh suffered in late September against Real Oviedo. As a key part of the squad, and with Barcelona eager to avoid any setbacks as well as keep him fresh for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match, Raphinha is expected to come off the bench and play limited minutes.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Atletico Madrid.

What about Lewandowski?

Unlike Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski is not starting against Real Betis due to a tactical decision from Flick. The Polish striker has fully recovered from injury and returned to action in early November, but in this case the manager has chosen to start Ferran Torres up front.

Lionel Messi openly praises Pep Guardiola and his huge impact as a coach in the soccer history

Lionel Messi openly praises Pep Guardiola and his huge impact as a coach in the soccer history

With these two major absences in the starting lineup, Flick turned to an alternative attacking setup for this La Liga key game. Eric García and Pedri will anchor the midfield, while Roony Bardghji, Lamine Yamal, and Marcus Rashford join striker Ferran Torres to form Barcelona’s front line.

