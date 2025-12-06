How to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps WHAT MLS 2025 season WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Saturday, December 6, 2025 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stage is set for a blockbuster MLS showdown, as Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps collide in a grand final that caps one of the league’s toughest runs in recent memory. Inter Miami enter with a chance to capture the first MLS crown in club history, completing the mission that began the moment Lionel Messi joined the franchise.

They’re 90 minutes from making that vision real, but standing in their way is a Vancouver squad that’s been sharp, disciplined, and dangerous throughout both the regular season and the postseason. With the Whitecaps hungry to spoil Miami’s rise and Messi aiming to deliver a defining moment, this final has all the makings of a can’t-miss event.

Details on how to watch MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

