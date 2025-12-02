Trending topics:
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

The global debate over who stands above the rest — Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo — has never truly faded. Even now, long after both icons left Europe, the rivalry continues to influence every chapter of their evolving careers. Yet as Inter Miami prepares for the biggest match in its history, Messi finds himself on the brink of a new collective achievement, one that places him ahead of his long-time counterpart in an unexpected way. What makes the moment even more intriguing is that this potential breakthrough comes not in Europe, but in Major League Soccer, where Inter Miami has transformed into one of the most dominant sides in the league.

Two years ago, Inter Miami looked directionless, lacking identity and consistency. Today, the team enters the MLS Cup Final as Eastern Conference champion and one of the most feared attacking sides in the competition. The transformation carries Messi’s fingerprints everywhere.

Since arriving, the Argentine has delivered 35 goals and 22 assists, producing 57 direct goal contributions, a level of output that reshaped the team’s tempo, structure, and confidence. His arrival didn’t merely elevate the team — he redefined it.

Inter Miami’s rise has also been supported by a cast built around him. Luis Suarez, whose revived chemistry with Messi restored a familiar attacking rhythm. There are also Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul, who anchored the midfield with a European-caliber spine. As the team coached by Javier Mascherano prepares for the finale in Fort Lauderdale, Messi stands one match away from delivering the club’s first league title.

messi suarez de paul

Messi, Suarez, and De Paul

Inter Miami’s opponent, the Vancouver Whitecaps, arrives with structure and experience, guided by Thomas Muller, who thrives in decisive moments. Yet Miami holds two significant advantages: home ground at Chase Stadium and the Florida heat, conditions to which Vancouver is far less accustomed. The setting magnifies everything surrounding Messi — because the achievement he is chasing stretches beyond MLS.

Lionel Messi secures 47th career title after winning MLS Eastern Conference with Inter Miami: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo?

The record revealed: Messi could surpass Ronaldo in post-Europe league triumphs

The collective record hovering over the match is simple but symbolic: Messi could win a top-flight league title in his new region before Cristiano Ronaldo manages the same in his. While Messi is one win away from a league crown with Inter Miami, Ronaldo has yet to win the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr. The Portuguese forward has gone three seasons without lifting the domestic championship, losing out on 13 potential trophies across league, cup, and continental competitions.

Ronaldo’s last league title dates back to 2021, while Messi — if Inter Miami defeats Vancouver — would secure his first league championship outside Europe, putting him ahead in a race that few anticipated would even exist. The contrast in trajectories brings their rivalry into renewed focus.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrate after winning the 2025 MLS Cup western conference final.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrate after winning the 2025 MLS Cup western conference final.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

Messi’s final, Ronaldo’s wait

Messi’s knockout impact has been extraordinary. Inter Miami’s dominance, highlighted by a 5-1 demolition of New York City in the conference final, has showcased his leadership and playmaking mastery. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s situation in Saudi Arabia remains precarious. Although Al-Nassr currently sits atop the table, he cannot mathematically clinch the league until 2026, meaning Messi has a clear window to surpass him in this collective milestone.

Both legends remain iconic figures, but their paths now diverge more than ever — not through goals or Ballon d’Ors, but through the evolving legacies they shape in their post-Europe chapters.

