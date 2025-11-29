Lionel Messi secures 47th career title after winning MLS Eastern Conference with Inter Miami: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his résumé on Saturday as Inter Miami crushed New York City FC 5–1 in the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final. While celebrating the 47th title of his career, the win inevitably raised questions about how far behind his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo now stands.

Facing the possibility of his first trophyless season since 2019–20 with FC Barcelona, Messi stepped into Saturday’s matchup looking to avoid an unfamiliar outcome. With Tadeo Allende scoring a hat-trick and Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia also finding the net, the Herons secured the conference crown in a 5–1 rout and delivered yet another piece of silverware to both Inter Miami and Messi.

The Eastern Conference trophy marks the 47th title of Messi’s professional career. His haul by club and country is as follows:

FC Barcelona: 35 trophies .

. Argentina national team: 6 trophies .

. Paris Saint-Germain: 3 trophies .

. Inter Miami: 3 trophies.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrate after winning the 2025 MLS Cup western conference final.

Messi will have the chance to extend his all-time record for most trophies won by a soccer player next Saturday. Inter Miami will face either the Vancouver Whitecaps or San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS Cup, giving the Argentine legend another opportunity to add to his total.

How far is Ronaldo from Messi in titles?

Cristiano Ronaldo has long been a model of durability and success across every stop of his career. But in recent years, Messi has continued to expand his trophy collection, while the Portuguese star has struggled to keep pace.

Across his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won 36 titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the Portugal national team, leaving him 11 behind Messi. In the all-time list of players with the most trophies, he sits 12th, tied with Sergio Busquets, Ryan Giggs, and Ibrahim Hassan.

Ronaldo’s most recent addition came in early June, when Portugal defeated Spain to win the 2025 UEFA Nations League. At the club level, his last trophy was the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the UEFA Nations League trophy.

However, that title remains a point of debate, as it is not recognized as an official trophy by FIFA. To find Ronaldo’s last official club trophy, one has to go back four and a half years to May 2021, when Juventus won the 2020–21 Coppa Italia, a drought the forward is determined to break, with Al Nassr currently sitting atop the Saudi Pro League with a perfect record.