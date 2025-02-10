As Inter Miami gears up for one of the most challenging seasons in the club’s history, new head coach Javier Mascherano is fine-tuning the squad during preseason. Ahead of an exciting year, Lionel Messi unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2025-26 seasons named “Euforia.”

This new adidas jersey features a striking color palette with bright hues, a departure from last year’s design. The shirt is adorned with “Light and Easy Pink” stripes that blend seamlessly with sleek black accents. The Crown and Anchor logo (from Royal Caribbean) is prominently displayed on the front, adding to the shirt’s bold aesthetic.

The name “Euforia” (Spanish for “euphoria”) has been chosen to capture the team’s excitement and optimism for the upcoming challenges. Alongside Major League Soccer (MLS), the team will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup, building anticipation for more titles in the years to come.

The excitement doesn’t stop in 2025. Inter Miami is preparing for significant changes in 2026, most notably the move from Chase Stadium to the club’s new home, Miami Freedom Park—a state-of-the-art 25,000-seat stadium.

Fans can get their hands on the “Euforia” home kit starting Wednesday, February 12. The “Euforia Begins” event will take place at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, where fans can purchase the new kit and meet players such as Fafa Picault and Benjamin Cremaschi, who will be attending the event.

Messi’s Third Home Kit at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has made the pink Inter Miami shirt a global trend, attracting fans worldwide. The “Euforia” kit will be his third different home shirt since joining the club.

The first kit, “The Heartbeat,” debuted in the 2023 season with its distinctive collar and the phrase “Libertad para Soñar” (“Freedom to Dream“). In that kit, Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy, winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, a landmark achievement for the club.

The second kit, “2getherness,” was used during the 2024 season. Featuring the same slogan “Libertad para Soñar,” along with the Crown and Anchor and Inter Miami badge, Messi delivered one of his most productive seasons to date, capturing the 2024 Supporters Shield and MLS MVP honors.

With the new “Euforia” kit, fans are eager to see Messi continue his success and contribute to what is expected to be the most challenging season of his tenure at Inter Miami. It will be used for the first time in the MLS opening game against New York City FC on February 22nd.