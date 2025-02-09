Inter Miami is wrapping up its preseason tour after a series of victories in Latin America. Following wins against Club América, Universitario de Perú, and Sporting San Miguelito, Inter Miami concluded their tour with a resounding 5-0 victory over Olimpia in Honduras. The team will soon return to Florida to finalize preparations for their final preseason friendly.

Inter Miami’s next match is against Orlando City on Friday, February 14th, at 7:30 PM at Raymond James Stadium. This match will serve as the team’s final preseason test before the start of the regular season. The game promises to be a highly anticipated clash, given the recent success of Inter Miami and the strong rivalry between the two Florida teams.

Dominant performance against Olimpia

Inter Miami’s match against Olimpia in Honduras showcased the team’s attacking prowess, particularly Lionel Messi‘s influence. Messi orchestrated several key plays, demonstrating his exceptional skills and fitness level. One notable play involved a combination with Luis Suárez, reminiscent of their Barcelona days, though his resulting volley sailed over the crossbar.

Inter Miami’s dominance intensified in the second half. Federico Redondo’s goal, assisted by Messi, put Inter Miami ahead 2-0. Further chances were created by Messi, with Benjamin Cremaschi hitting the post. Messi then assisted Noah Allen for the third goal. Luis Suárez added a fourth in the second half, solidifying Inter Miami’s commanding victory.

The significant scoreline, and numerous substitutions, shifted the dynamics of the second half, but Olimpia’s defensive vulnerabilities remained evident throughout the match. This strong performance sets a positive tone as Inter Miami heads into its final preseason match and the start of the regular season.