Lionel Messi to move to Barcelona’s rival after Inter Miami? Club president responds to surprise La Liga return speculation

The soccer world has been buzzing with speculation over Lionel Messi’s next move as his Inter Miami contract nears its end. With the 2026 World Cup approaching and fans longing for one more glimpse of him on European soil, rumors have linked the Argentine icon to one of Barcelona’s fiercest rivals. But the club president has now spoken out — and his response left little room for doubt.

Messi’s journey since leaving Barcelona in 2021 has been anything but ordinary. After a trophy-laden spell with PSG, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner transferred to Inter Miami, instantly becoming the face of Major League Soccer. But with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, speculation about a potential European return has grown louder.

Reports suggested that a La Liga comeback could be on the cards — a move that would see Messi face his old club, Barca, in domestic competition. Fans debated whether a reunion with Spanish soccer could be part of his plan to stay sharp ahead of the next World Cup.

Club president comments on rumors

Midway through this storm of speculation, the mystery club’s president was asked directly about the possibility of signing Messi. His response was quick, firm, and laced with humor. Speaking at a press conference, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo laughed off the rumors and made it clear that no such move was in the works.

Lionel Messi from his time at Barcelona

“I think Messi is in the United States playing for Inter Miami, and I believe thinking about that, I don’t know how you could have thought of that (laughs),” he said, according to Fichajes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further emphasized that the club’s squad is not only competitive but also “definitely closed” for the season: “We have a great team; we already have it complete, definitely closed, and now what we want is for this team to be together and start working.” This comment effectively rules out any approach for Messi and highlights the club’s focus on continuity rather than blockbuster signings.

Messi’s own thoughts on La Liga return

This isn’t the first time Messi has been linked with a Spanish return. In 2023, when he left PSG, he admitted to Mundo Deportivo that he wanted to go back to Barcelona, but circumstances made it impossible: “I wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of another. I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to say that the Blaugrana’s financial situation, which required selling players or reducing salaries, pushed him toward choosing Inter Miami instead. Messi’s future remains one of the hottest topics in world soccer. He is in the final months of his Miami deal, and negotiations are reportedly ongoing about a possible renewal. For now, though, a sensational move to Barcelona’s La Liga rival appears firmly off the table.