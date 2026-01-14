Cristiano Ronaldo in real trouble as Saudi Pro League weighs heavy ban after shocking gesture: How many games does Al-Nassr star risk missing?

The opening two weeks of 2026 have been anything but smooth for Cristiano Ronaldo. What began as a season of promise has rapidly turned into a period of tension, scrutiny, and uncertainty for the forward and Al-Nassr. A damaging derby defeat, growing frustration, and a moment caught on camera have now pushed the Saudi Pro League spotlight firmly onto Ronaldo for reasons that extend far beyond goals.

At a club built to win immediately and unaccustomed to prolonged adversity, even small gestures can carry significant consequences. This time, however, the implications could be far more serious. Al-Nassr entered the season with unmistakable intent. Backed by heavy investment and elite reinforcements, the club’s objective was clear: win the league at all costs. With Ronaldo as the centerpiece, the early signs were emphatic. Ten matches, ten wins, and a perfect points record placed the club firmly at the summit.

But the turn of the year marked a dramatic shift. Three matches into 2026, Jorge Jesus’ side had suffered three straight defeats. Momentum vanished, confidence dipped, and the gap to the top widened alarmingly. The most painful setback came against Al-Hilal, the direct rival in the title race.

A victory in that Riyadh derby would have brought the Knight of Najd within touching distance of first place. Instead, the 3-1 loss pushed it seven points behind, a daunting margin in a league where consistency is vital.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo, as ever, continued to deliver individually. He scored in the derby, extending his remarkable scoring run and underlining that his finishing remains elite. Yet the broader picture told a different story: goals without impact. As defeats piled up, the Portuguese’s body language became increasingly expressive. Arms raised, glances toward officials, and visible exasperation painted the portrait of a player fully aware that time is slipping away. The frustration peaked in the closing moments against Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gesture that changed the narrative

While the result alone was damaging, it was Ronaldo’s reaction after Al-Hilal’s third goal that ignited controversy. Seated on the bench, the Portuguese star was caught on camera making a hand gesture widely interpreted as suggesting that his side had been “robbed” by officiating decisions.

Tweet placeholder

The footage spread rapidly across social media, dividing opinion. Supporters argued it was a natural reaction to contentious refereeing, pointing to two penalties conceded and the red card shown to Al-Nassr’s goalkeeper. Critics, however, labeled the gesture inappropriate and warned it could have disciplinary repercussions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What made the incident more significant was the context. The 40-year-old veteran had already been visibly disputing decisions during the match, including a heated exchange with the fourth official. The post-match gesture was not an isolated act—it was the culmination of mounting frustration.

The rules and the looming decision

Attention quickly turned to the disciplinary framework of the Saudi Pro League and the regulations enforced by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Under the federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Code, actions interpreted as questioning the integrity or impartiality of match officials may fall under “offensive or disgraceful conduct.” These categories closely mirror FIFA’s own guidelines on referee protection.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to disciplinary precedents, similar cases have resulted in match suspensions accompanied by financial fines, particularly when gestures are deemed to undermine officials or the integrity of the competition. It is in this section of the process that the most critical detail emerges. Based on recent cases and applicable articles, Cristiano Ronaldo risks a suspension of between two and four matches, along with a significant fine.

If the harshest sanction is applied, Ronaldo could miss four crucial fixtures in a tightly packed portion of the calendar—an absence that would further weaken Al-Nassr’s already fragile title push and intensify pressure on the squad. Such a suspension would not only impact league results but also raise questions about leadership, discipline, and control at a decisive moment of the season.