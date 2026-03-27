Argentina vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Argentina and Mauritania are meeting for the first time in an international friendly as part of the March international window, with kickoff set for Friday, March 27, at the Bombonera. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage and don’t miss a moment of the action.

The Albiceleste head into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Angola, their only friendly during the November international window. The occasion also carries an added layer of significance, as today was originally scheduled to be the Finalissima against Spain before the match was canceled.

On the other hand, Mauritania is heading to the game after failing to qualify to the Arab Cup back in November, with a 2-0 defeat against Kuwait. Its’ last win came back in September 5 in a 2-0 win against Togo, and is currently in a streak of 6 games without a win.

While Lionel Messi is expected to begin the match on the bench, fans will not have to wait long to see him in action. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has already confirmed that the Inter Miami star will feature in both friendlies, starting with tonight’s game against Mauritania and followed by next Tuesday’s clash against Zambia, giving the home crowd a chance to bid farewell to the squad before the 2026 World Cup.