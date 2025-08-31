Lionel Messi suffers 13th career final defeat: How does that compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Inter Miami suffered a heavy 3–0 defeat to Seattle Sounders on Sunday, falling short in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. For Lionel Messi, it was his first final loss in nearly five years—his 13th overall in title-deciding matches. So how does that compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

The match against Seattle Sounders was the 44th final of Messi’s career. That number spans his time with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team. Of those 44 appearances, the forward has won 31—giving him an impressive success rate of 70.45%.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in 40 finals across his career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the Portugal national team. CR7 has recorded 26 wins and 14 losses, for a win rate of 65%.

The incredible streak Messi just lost

The 3–0 loss to Seattle Sounders didn’t just deny Lionel Messi a third trophy with Inter Miami—it also ended a remarkable personal streak that had lasted for years. The Argentine star had not lost a final, either at club or international level, in nearly five years.

Ronaldo lost the Saudi Super Cup final vs Al Ahli on August 23, 2025.

The last time Messi experienced a final defeat was in January 2021, when he was still playing for Barcelona and lost the Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Club. Since then, Leo had strung together seven consecutive final victories.

That run began with the 2021 Copa del Rey—also against Athletic. In the months that followed, Messi lifted the Copa America with Argentina, then added wins in the 2022 Finalissima, 2022 Trophee des Champions in France, 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2023 Leagues Cup, and 2024 Copa America.

How many goals have Messi and Ronaldo scored in finals?

Lionel Messi holds the all-time record for most goals scored in finals. Across the 44 finals he has played in his career, the Argentine forward has scored 37 times—finding the net at least once with every team he’s represented. In this ranking, Messi leads Brazil legend Pele, who scored 31 goals in finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers are far more modest. In his 40 finals with clubs and country, he has scored just 9 goals. His most recent came in the UEFA Nations League final with Portugal against Spain, and in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup with Al Nassr against Al Ahli.

