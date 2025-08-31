Trending topics:
Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final: What titles can Lionel Messi still win in 2025?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

This Sunday, Inter Miami were defeated 3-0 by Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. It was a tough blow for the Herons—and especially for Lionel Messi—who now has fewer chances left to lift a trophy this year.

Messi is yet to win a title in 2025. He came very close with Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they reached the semifinals. However, they were clearly outmatched by Vancouver Whitecaps, who beat them 5–1 on aggregate with wins in both Canada and Florida.

That same participation in the continental tournament kept the Herons out of the U.S. Open Cup. Major League Soccer chose to send only 16 of its 30 clubs to the competition, and involvement in the Concacaf Champions Cup was one of the criteria used to determine eligibility.

In addition, the Argentina national team will not be in a position to help Messi in his pursuit of silverware this year. After winning the Copa America for the second consecutive time in 2024, they won’t have any title-deciding matches in 2025. The Finalissima against Spain is expected to take place in 2026, as is the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s most recent title came with Argentina at the 2024 Copa America.

MLS: the only goal left for Messi in 2025

With that context, the Leagues Cup was shaping up to be one of Lionel Messi’s last chances to win a trophy in 2025. But with that opportunity gone following the loss to Seattle Sounders, only one objective remains: Major League Soccer.

There, Inter Miami still have a chance, as they currently sit in a playoff position. With 46 points, Javier Mascherano’s team is sixth in the Eastern Conference, 11 points behind leaders Philadelphia Union. However, the Herons have four games in hand over most of their rivals, meaning they could potentially move into first place once they catch up.

Years in which Messi didn’t win a title

With 46 trophies won across Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is the most decorated soccer player of all time. It’s no surprise, then, that he’s used to winning at least one title every year—seasons without silverware are the exception.

In fact, since making his professional debut, Messi has finished as a champion in 17 of the 21 calendar years he has played. The only exceptions are 2004, 2007, 2014, and 2020—though some context is important here.

2004 was the year Leo debuted with Barcelona, and he only played a handful of matches late in the year, after the decisive phase of the season had already passed. Meanwhile, 2020 was an unusual year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to numerous schedule changes—including the postponement of the Copa America, which Argentina went on to win the following year.

