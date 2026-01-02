How to watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr WHAT Saudi Pro League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Friday, January 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, FOX Deportes, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter this matchup still in control of the Saudi Pro League standings, even after a dramatic 2-2 stalemate with Al Ittifaq snapped their 10-game winning streak, as Cristiano Ronaldo and company remain unbeaten and hold a slim three-point cushion over Al Taawoun.

That margin is under threat with Al Ahli riding strong form into the contest and holding fourth place on 22 points, knowing a statement result would pull them closer to the summit and add another twist to an already heated title chase—making this a must-watch showdown fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement