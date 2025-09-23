Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ballon d'Or
Comments

Lionel Messi sends open-hearted message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ousmane Dembele (L) of Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
© Justin Setterfield & Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele (L) of Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

Ousmane Dembélé has taken the soccer world by storm with a breakout season at Paris Saint-Germain, one that saw him lift the 2025 Ballon d’Or ahead of several top stars, most notably runner-up Lamine Yamal. As the French forward claimed the sport’s most prestigious individual honor, Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt message to his former teammate.

Dembélé has often admitted that Messi was a mentor during their time together at FC Barcelona, where their lockers were side by side. Over the four seasons they shared between 2017, when Dembélé arrived, and 2021, when Messi’s sudden departure shocked the club, the Frenchman said he grew significantly as a player under the Argentine’s influence.

After being named the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, Dembélé posted several photos on Instagram, including one of Ronaldinho handing him the trophy. “A lot of joy, pride, and emotion. A dream come true. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me throughout this journey,” Dembélé wrote.

Messi took to the comments to congratulate his former teammate, praising both his perseverance and the season that brought him to the top of the sport. “Great Ous!!! Congratulations, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it,” Messi candidly replied.

Lionel Messi&#039;s message to Ousmane Dembele after winning the 2025 Ballon d&#039;Or.

Lionel Messi’s message to Ousmane Dembele after winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Dembélé himself had mentioned Messi in his acceptance speech, reflecting on the players who shaped him. “Thank you to all the clubs I’ve played for: Stade Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and the club I always dreamed of playing for, Barcelona. I learned so much there, playing alongside players like Messi and Iniesta. It was a great learning experience. I am so happy,” he said.

Advertisement
Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

see also

Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Club World Cup: The last time the two stars met

Even though their careers took them in different directions, the respect and relationship Messi and Dembélé built at Barcelona has endured. That bond was evident when PSG met Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, a match that ended in a dominant 4-0 win for the French side.

After the game, Dembélé once again shared his admiration for Messi on social media. “Great to see you again, @leomessi — the greatest of all time. Hopefully you keep making history with Inter Miami like you did in this Club World Cup,” he wrote in June 2025 when they exchanged jerseys.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

After being crowned as the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé has helped France match a historic record only held by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Ousmane Dembélé secures Ballon d’Or, joining Lionel Messi as PSG’s exclusive winners

Ousmane Dembélé secures Ballon d’Or, joining Lionel Messi as PSG’s exclusive winners

Ousmane Dembélé has been crowned the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner in Paris, capping off the best season of his career with PSG and finally fulfilling his long-expected potential.

Sergio Busquets career decision on continuing with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 reportedly revealed

Sergio Busquets career decision on continuing with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 reportedly revealed

Sergio Busquets’ contract expires at the end of 2025, and his career decision on continuing with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 has reportedly been revealed.

Christian Pulisic surpasses USMNT legend’s record after brace with AC Milan

Christian Pulisic surpasses USMNT legend’s record after brace with AC Milan

With his brace against Udinese, AC Milan star Christian Pulisic has shattered a historic record held by a USMNT star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo