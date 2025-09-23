Lionel Messi sends open-hearted message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Ousmane Dembélé has taken the soccer world by storm with a breakout season at Paris Saint-Germain, one that saw him lift the 2025 Ballon d’Or ahead of several top stars, most notably runner-up Lamine Yamal. As the French forward claimed the sport’s most prestigious individual honor, Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt message to his former teammate.

Dembélé has often admitted that Messi was a mentor during their time together at FC Barcelona, where their lockers were side by side. Over the four seasons they shared between 2017, when Dembélé arrived, and 2021, when Messi’s sudden departure shocked the club, the Frenchman said he grew significantly as a player under the Argentine’s influence.

After being named the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, Dembélé posted several photos on Instagram, including one of Ronaldinho handing him the trophy. “A lot of joy, pride, and emotion. A dream come true. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me throughout this journey,” Dembélé wrote.

Messi took to the comments to congratulate his former teammate, praising both his perseverance and the season that brought him to the top of the sport. “Great Ous!!! Congratulations, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it,” Messi candidly replied.

Lionel Messi’s message to Ousmane Dembele after winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Dembélé himself had mentioned Messi in his acceptance speech, reflecting on the players who shaped him. “Thank you to all the clubs I’ve played for: Stade Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and the club I always dreamed of playing for, Barcelona. I learned so much there, playing alongside players like Messi and Iniesta. It was a great learning experience. I am so happy,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Club World Cup: The last time the two stars met

Even though their careers took them in different directions, the respect and relationship Messi and Dembélé built at Barcelona has endured. That bond was evident when PSG met Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, a match that ended in a dominant 4-0 win for the French side.

After the game, Dembélé once again shared his admiration for Messi on social media. “Great to see you again, @leomessi — the greatest of all time. Hopefully you keep making history with Inter Miami like you did in this Club World Cup,” he wrote in June 2025 when they exchanged jerseys.