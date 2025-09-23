Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic’s brilliance lights up Europe: USMNT star reaches rare Serie A milestone in Milan win vs. Udinese

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Udinese.

Milan’s 3-0 win over Udinese last weekend was more than just another three points in Serie A. For the Rossoneri, it marked another chapter in their resurgence under Massimiliano Allegri. Yet one man stole the spotlight with a display that has left Milan fans and neutrals alike buzzing. Christian Pulisic‘s performance did not just carry the club to victory; it added a new milestone to his ever-growing reputation in Italy.

The American winger was at the heart of everything at Bluenergy Stadium. From the opening whistle, his energy, sharp movement, and clinical decision-making made life miserable for Udinese’s defense. By the end of the evening, the 27-year-old had two goals and one assist, a performance that firmly underlined his influence on Allegri’s Milan.

His first strike came in the 40th minute, when a clever sequence ended with Pervis Estupiñán’s attempt rebounding into his path. Pulisic made no mistake, slotting home the opener to give his side control.

Moments after the break, he showcased his vision and work rate, dispossessing Jesper Karlstrom before assisting Youssouf Fofana for the second goal. Just six minutes later, he was on the scoresheet again—meeting Adrien Rabiot’s pass and rifling a low shot past the opponent’s goalkeeper. In less than 15 minutes of match time, Pulisic had dismantled Udinese with three direct goal involvements.

What made the night even more special was the achievement hidden within those statistics. With his brace and assist, Pulisic officially became the first player to record at least 25 goals and 15 assists across the last three Serie A seasons, reaching 25 goals and 17 assists since moving to the San Siro. This achievement solidifies his place not just as a creative winger but as a consistent end-product machine in one of Europe’s toughest leagues. 

Tweet placeholder

More than numbers

Pulisic’s contributions went far beyond goals and assists. Against Udinese, he recorded 46 touches, completed 23 of 26 passes, and even registered four tackles. It was a complete performance, showing his willingness to defend as much as attack.

The feat also placed him in rare company in American soccer history. He became only the second USMNT player in the past 20 years to register two goals and one assist in a single match in Europe’s top five leagues—the first being Jordan Pefok in Ligue 1 back in 2018.

