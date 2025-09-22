Christian Pulisic surpasses USMNT legend’s record after brace with AC Milan

Christian Pulisic played the hero for AC Milan in their weekend clash against Udinese, scoring twice to lead the Rossoneri to a crucial away win in the 2025-26 Serie A season. Beyond his match-winning performance, Pulisic also etched his name into the history books by surpassing a milestone held by a USMNT legend.

With Milan chasing points to climb into the top spots, Pulisic delivered in decisive fashion. He opened the scoring in the 39th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the box, before striking again in the 53rd with a powerful finish to the near post off an Adrien Rabiot assist.

The brace pushed Christian Pulisic to 59 career goals across Europe’s top five leagues, making him the all-time leading American scorer. He passed Clint Dempsey, who netted 57 goals during his Premier League career, and Roy Wegerle, who finished with 55 in England’s top flight.

A product of Pennsylvania Classics, Pulisic made his European debut with Borussia Dortmund on January 30, 2016. Since then, he has scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga, 20 in the Premier League with Chelsea, and 26 so far in Serie A with Milan.

Even without European competition this season, the 27-year-old has started strong, tallying four goals and one assist in his first five appearances. Now a cornerstone of Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan, Pulisic is poised to keep extending his record and cement his place as one of the most accomplished Americans to play in Europe.

Pulisic and Milan’s ambitions

After a shock opening-day loss to newly promoted Cremonese, Milan have bounced back with three straight wins and sit third in the table with nine points from four matches. They are level with Roma and just behind early leaders Napoli and Juventus. While the Rossoneri have yet to face Italy’s top sides, their recent form has been an encouraging sign.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the Udinese match, Pulisic reflected on his performance and the team’s resilience. “I’m good, I got kicked all over the place. I’m very happy with this win,” he said. He also praised Allegri’s system, adding, “Coming here is never easy. We’re very solid at the back and defend well with five.”

After finishing as Coppa Italia runners-up last season, Milan will also compete in the 2026 Supercoppa Italiana. With three domestic trophies still in play, Pulisic was clear about the team’s mindset: “We have a great team. Now it’s important to find consistency — we have to take it one game at a time.”

