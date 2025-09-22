Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
USMNT
Comments

Christian Pulisic surpasses USMNT legend’s record after brace with AC Milan

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Friuli on September 20, 2025 in Udine, Italy.
© Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Friuli on September 20, 2025 in Udine, Italy.

Christian Pulisic played the hero for AC Milan in their weekend clash against Udinese, scoring twice to lead the Rossoneri to a crucial away win in the 2025-26 Serie A season. Beyond his match-winning performance, Pulisic also etched his name into the history books by surpassing a milestone held by a USMNT legend.

With Milan chasing points to climb into the top spots, Pulisic delivered in decisive fashion. He opened the scoring in the 39th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the box, before striking again in the 53rd with a powerful finish to the near post off an Adrien Rabiot assist.

The brace pushed Christian Pulisic to 59 career goals across Europe’s top five leagues, making him the all-time leading American scorer. He passed Clint Dempsey, who netted 57 goals during his Premier League career, and Roy Wegerle, who finished with 55 in England’s top flight.

A product of Pennsylvania Classics, Pulisic made his European debut with Borussia Dortmund on January 30, 2016. Since then, he has scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga, 20 in the Premier League with Chelsea, and 26 so far in Serie A with Milan.

Even without European competition this season, the 27-year-old has started strong, tallying four goals and one assist in his first five appearances. Now a cornerstone of Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan, Pulisic is poised to keep extending his record and cement his place as one of the most accomplished Americans to play in Europe.

Advertisement
Better than Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele: Christian Pulisic wins Milan fans’ hearts once again by outperforming elite list in stunning stat

see also

Better than Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele: Christian Pulisic wins Milan fans’ hearts once again by outperforming elite list in stunning stat

Pulisic and Milan’s ambitions

After a shock opening-day loss to newly promoted Cremonese, Milan have bounced back with three straight wins and sit third in the table with nine points from four matches. They are level with Roma and just behind early leaders Napoli and Juventus. While the Rossoneri have yet to face Italy’s top sides, their recent form has been an encouraging sign.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the Udinese match, Pulisic reflected on his performance and the team’s resilience. “I’m good, I got kicked all over the place. I’m very happy with this win,” he said. He also praised Allegri’s system, adding, “Coming here is never easy. We’re very solid at the back and defend well with five.”

After finishing as Coppa Italia runners-up last season, Milan will also compete in the 2026 Supercoppa Italiana. With three domestic trophies still in play, Pulisic was clear about the team’s mindset: “We have a great team. Now it’s important to find consistency — we have to take it one game at a time.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Christian Pulisic nets a brace for AC Milan vs Udinese in Serie A

Video: Christian Pulisic nets a brace for AC Milan vs Udinese in Serie A

Christian Pulisic scored two goals for AC Milan against Udinese in Serie A.

Better than Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele: Christian Pulisic wins Milan fans’ hearts once again by outperforming elite list in stunning stat

Better than Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele: Christian Pulisic wins Milan fans’ hearts once again by outperforming elite list in stunning stat

When the debate turns to the world’s most creative footballers, names like Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele, and Christian Pulisic inevitably come up.

Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric headline Milan’s XI for Udinese: Will Christian Pulisic reclaim his starting spot in Serie A?

Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric headline Milan’s XI for Udinese: Will Christian Pulisic reclaim his starting spot in Serie A?

Luka Modric, Santiago Gimenez, and Christian Pulisic headline the talking points as Milan prepares for its Serie A clash against Udinese on Saturday evening.

Kylian Mbappé sends heartfelt 10-word message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Kylian Mbappé sends heartfelt 10-word message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or, and his France teammate Kylian Mbappé sent him a heartfelt 10-word message.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo