Video: Leagues Cup final ends with massive brawl between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players

This Sunday, Seattle Sounders captured the 2025 Leagues Cup title with a 3–0 win over Inter Miami in the final. However, the celebrations were briefly interrupted by a heated altercation between players from both sides just moments after the final whistle.

After a first half in which the hosts took the lead through Osaze De Rosario’s goal in the 26th minute, tensions began to rise after the break. The Herons came out with more energy in the second half and nearly scored the equalizer, but Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende missed clear chances.

Ultimately, Alexander Roldan and Paul Rothrock sealed the win for Seattle Sounders with late goals. At the final whistle, the Inter Miami players were far from pleased, and emotions boiled over.

Amid the 2025 Leagues Cup champions’ celebrations, chaos erupted on the field with shoving, running, and punches thrown between players and staff from both teams. The scuffle lasted several seconds before those involved were finally separated.

Which players were involved in the brawl?

Footage of the altercation reveals multiple violent exchanges between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players. On one side, Cody Baker is grabbed by the neck by Maximiliano Falcon, seemingly in an attempt to hold him back from escalating the situation, while Yeimar Pastor Gomez Andrade also tries to intervene.

Nearby, Baltasar Rodriguez and Jackson Ragen exchange shoves, which leads to a punch from Tomas Aviles aimed at the Seattle Sounders defender. That blow results in the Argentine player being knocked to the ground following a retaliatory push.

Suarez’s aggression toward a Seattle staff member

At the same time, Luis Suarez was involved in a disturbing incident. Footage that quickly went viral on social media shows the Uruguayan forward spitting at a member of the Seattle Sounders staff. In the same video of the player brawl, Suarez can also be seen wrestling with another individual from the opposing team’s staff.

