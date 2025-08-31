Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LEAGUES CUP
Comments

Video: Leagues Cup final ends with massive brawl between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Reed Baker-Whiting #21 of the Seattle Sounders FC during the Leagues Cup Final.
© Rich Lam/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Reed Baker-Whiting #21 of the Seattle Sounders FC during the Leagues Cup Final.

This Sunday, Seattle Sounders captured the 2025 Leagues Cup title with a 3–0 win over Inter Miami in the final. However, the celebrations were briefly interrupted by a heated altercation between players from both sides just moments after the final whistle.

After a first half in which the hosts took the lead through Osaze De Rosario’s goal in the 26th minute, tensions began to rise after the break. The Herons came out with more energy in the second half and nearly scored the equalizer, but Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende missed clear chances.

Ultimately, Alexander Roldan and Paul Rothrock sealed the win for Seattle Sounders with late goals. At the final whistle, the Inter Miami players were far from pleased, and emotions boiled over.

Amid the 2025 Leagues Cup champions’ celebrations, chaos erupted on the field with shoving, running, and punches thrown between players and staff from both teams. The scuffle lasted several seconds before those involved were finally separated.

Tweet placeholder

Which players were involved in the brawl?

Footage of the altercation reveals multiple violent exchanges between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players. On one side, Cody Baker is grabbed by the neck by Maximiliano Falcon, seemingly in an attempt to hold him back from escalating the situation, while Yeimar Pastor Gomez Andrade also tries to intervene.

Advertisement
Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final: What titles can Lionel Messi still win in 2025?

see also

Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final: What titles can Lionel Messi still win in 2025?

Nearby, Baltasar Rodriguez and Jackson Ragen exchange shoves, which leads to a punch from Tomas Aviles aimed at the Seattle Sounders defender. That blow results in the Argentine player being knocked to the ground following a retaliatory push.

Suarez’s aggression toward a Seattle staff member

At the same time, Luis Suarez was involved in a disturbing incident. Footage that quickly went viral on social media shows the Uruguayan forward spitting at a member of the Seattle Sounders staff. In the same video of the player brawl, Suarez can also be seen wrestling with another individual from the opposing team’s staff.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

After Inter Miami suffered a trashing 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Soudners, questions rose whether this was the worst loss Lionel Messi suffered in a final.

Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final: What titles can Lionel Messi still win in 2025?

Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final: What titles can Lionel Messi still win in 2025?

Inter Miami lost to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, meaning one less opportunity for Lionel Messi to win a title in 2025.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders final breaks all-time record in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders final breaks all-time record in Leagues Cup

With the Leagues Cup final held at Lumen Field, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders set a new attendance record in the history of the competition.

Lionel Messi suffers 13th career final defeat: How does that compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi suffers 13th career final defeat: How does that compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

The loss in the Leagues Cup final marks Lionel Messi’s 13th career defeat in a final. How does that stack up against Cristiano Ronaldo?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo