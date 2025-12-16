Trending topics:
Inter Miami
Comments

Inter Miami reportedly working to sign Argentine player as key Lionel Messi teammate departs

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami’s postseason has begun, and the roster is already undergoing changes ahead of the 2026 season, with several contracts nearing their end. As one of Lionel Messi’s key teammates is set to depart the club, the Herons are now reportedly working on the signing of another Argentine player.

During the 2025 season, one player who earned a spot in the starting lineup was Rocco Ríos Novo. After Óscar Ustari reclaimed the role of first-choice goalkeeper earlier in the year, the 23-year-old broke into the team late in the season and became an important piece of Javier Mascherano’s squad, serving as the designated goalkeeper throughout the MLS playoffs.

However, according to Argentine transfer expert Germán García Grova, Inter Miami have decided not to exercise the option to buy for Rocco Ríos Novo. With his loan set to expire at the end of December 2025, the Argentine goalkeeper is now expected to return to Club Atlético Lanús, concluding his stint alongside Messi after 19 appearances, 18 goals conceded, and five clean sheets.

Guido Herrera, Inter Miami’s new target

As reported by transfer insider César Luis Merlo, Inter Miami are working toward the signing of Guido Herrera. Negotiations between Talleres and the MLS club began before the conclusion of the MLS season, and with the roster now being reshaped for 2026, talks have advanced toward a potential move.

Guido Herrera of Talleres.

Guido Herrera of Talleres.

TNT Sports Argentina also reports that Inter Miami have already agreed to personal terms with Herrera, with only an agreement between clubs still pending. Talleres are seeking a fee north of $2 million to part ways with one of their most important players of recent years.

see also

Luis Suárez reportedly makes key decision on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami future as contract nears end

With more than 300 appearances for Talleres, Herrera has emerged as an appealing target for Inter Miami, combining experience with a strong Argentine connection. Now 33 years old, it remains to be seen whether the Herons will pursue a younger option, but for now, Herrera is expected to arrive as the starting goalkeeper.

With William Yarbrough and now Ríos Novo departing the club, 39-year-old Óscar Ustari is currently the only goalkeeper on Inter Miami’s roster. As has been the case in recent seasons, Messi is set to see his supporting cast reshaped once again, and it remains to be seen whether the new additions can help deliver more trophies to Fort Lauderdale.

