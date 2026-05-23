Lionel Messi locked in for 2026 World Cup, confirms Argentina’s assistant coach Roberto Ayala

As Argentina ramp up preparations to defend their crown at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi’s presence had yet to be officially confirmed by the player himself, who previously stated he would make a final decision based on how his body felt leading up to the tournament.

However, Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala dropped a massive hint that Messi will indeed be headed to North America to spearhead the reigning champions. “For us, there was never any doubt,” Ayala stated during a recent interview with the Clank! podcast when pressed on Leo’s availability for the upcoming World Cup showcase.

While the official Albiceleste squad list bound for North America remains under wraps, Ayala shed light on Lionel Scaloni’s unusual selection process. He revealed that each member of the coaching staff drafts and submits their own personal roster before Scaloni steps in to make the ultimate final cuts.

Ayala further explained that while the final roster isn’t completely set in stone, the staff has roughly 80% of the squad locked down. With a June 1 deadline looming to submit the definitive list, Scaloni is expected to make the official announcement in the coming days—where Messi will undoubtedly headline the 26-man roster.

De Paul further backs Messi’s World Cup presence

Ayala wasn’t the only one to recently hint at Messi’s participation. Inter Miami midfielder and international teammate Rodrigo De Paul had previously dropped similar clues regarding the captain’s mindset.

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Speaking on the show Lo del Pollo, De Paul revealed that he and Messi are currently undergoing a specialized, high-intensity training regimen in Miami, explicitly tailored to ensure they hit the world’s biggest stage in peak physical condition.

“We are both pushing ourselves physically to arrive in the best possible shape; we set a double-shift routine for ourselves and we have our own trainer—we’re putting in the work and doing well. It’s separate work from the club with the World Cup in mind,” the Argentine midfielder revealed during the interview.