The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying top scorers list is filled with legends of South American soccer. From Lionel Messi to Luis Suarez, the race for goals has defined the path to the FIFA World Cup across generations.

In every edition, heroes rise and rewrite history. Some extend their dominance and leave their mark despite setbacks, while new stars push their nations forward, keeping the qualifiers’ top scorers race alive.

All figures are accurate before the conclusion of the 2026 South American qualifiers in September 2025, giving fans a snapshot of the biggest names in history and the current cycle’s most decisive forwards.

All-time CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying top scorers

Every edition has produced a standout striker. Here are the leading scorers by tournament, based on official FIFA records.

1954 – Baltazar (5 goals)

The 1954 qualifiers marked the first official South American preliminary competition. Baltazar, nicknamed “Cabecinha” for his aerial ability, scored five times to lead Brazil’s campaign. Alongside Uruguay, the Seleção secured its ticket to Switzerland. Before this edition, South American participation was often determined by invitations or withdrawals.

1958 – Norberto Menendez, Maximo Alcocer, Juan Bautista Aguero, Florencio Amarilla, Orestes Corbatta (3 goals each)

The 1958 cycle saw a five-way tie at the top, with Argentina’s Norberto Menendez and Orestes Corbatta, Bolivia’s Maximo Alcocer, and Paraguay’s Juan Bautista Aguero and Florencio Amarilla all scoring three. It was a balanced campaign where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay clinched qualification, showing the competitive spread of talent across the region.

1962 – Sanfilippo and Corbatta (3 goals)

Argentina once again produced the tournament’s top scorers. Sanfilippo and Corbatta struck three goals apiece, giving La Albiceleste attacking power. Brazil qualified automatically as defending champions, while Chile hosted, leaving Argentina, Colombia, and Uruguay to fight their way in through the qualifiers.

1966 – Pedro Rocha (4 goals)

Pedro Rocha carried Uruguay’s offense, finishing with four goals. This edition introduced Venezuela to the competition, expanding the CONMEBOL field. Brazil skipped the qualifiers after winning the 1962 World Cup, while Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay earned spots for England 1966. Rocha’s performance symbolized Uruguay’s resilience in a changing soccer landscape.

1970 – Tostao (10 goals)

(Source: FIFA)

Tostao’s ten goals in the qualifiers underlined Brazil’s dominance. For the first time, all ten CONMEBOL nations competed, organized into three groups. Brazil, Uruguay, and Peru advanced, with his prolific scoring foreshadowing Brazil’s legendary 1970 team that would go on to lift the trophy in Mexico.

1974 – Ruben Ayala (5 goals)

Argentina’s Ruben Ayala emerged with five goals in a campaign that featured a playoff between Chile and the Soviet Union. Chile qualified after the Soviets refused to play in Santiago, giving CONMEBOL four representatives alongside Brazil (automatic as 1970 champions), Argentina, and Uruguay.

1978 – Zico (5 goals)

With Argentina hosting the World Cup, Brazil’s Zico took the spotlight in qualifying, netting five goals. Despite Bolivia’s strong push, they lost their playoff against Hungary. Brazil and Peru joined Argentina at the finals, marking the beginning of Zico’s rise as a global superstar.

1982 – Zico (5 goals)

(Source: FIFA)

Zico became the only player in history to lead CONMEBOL qualifiers in two separate editions, again finishing with five goals. Argentina had already qualified as the 1978 champions, while Brazil, Chile, and Peru completed South America’s representation in Spain.

1986 – Jorge Aravena (7 goals)

Jorge Aravena scored seven times, but Chile fell short after losing a playoff against Paraguay. Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, advanced with three goals from the future World Cup legend. Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay also qualified, but this edition highlighted the thin line between individual brilliance and collective success.

1990 – Careca and Ruben Paz (5 goals each)

Careca and Ruben Paz shared top scorer honors with five goals apiece. Argentina qualified automatically as reigning champions, leaving Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia to secure the remaining spots. Colombia’s playoff win over Israel marked their return to the World Cup stage after 28 years.

1994 – William Ramallo (7 goals)

William Ramallo’s seven goals powered Bolivia to a historic World Cup qualification, their first since 1950. Alongside Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, Bolivia’s achievement stood out as one of South America’s greatest qualifying surprises. Argentina advanced after overcoming Australia in the playoff with Diego Maradona back in the fold.

1998 – Ivan Zamorano ( 12 goals)

(Source: FIFA)

No player has ever scored more in a single South American qualifying campaign than Ivan Zamorano, who struck 12 times. His partnership with Marcelo Salas, who netted 11, formed one of the most iconic attacking duos in the continent’s history. Chile returned to the World Cup after 16 years, joined by Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brazil.

2002 – Hernan Crespo and Agustin Delgado (9 goals each)

Hernan Crespo stepped up for Argentina as Gabriel Batistuta’s era wound down, while Agustin Delgado’s nine goals were vital in Ecuador’s first-ever World Cup qualification. Argentina and Ecuador were joined by Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay (who advanced via playoff) in South Korea and Japan.

2006 – Ronaldo (10 goals)

Ronaldo is congratulated celebrates scoring his second goal during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group F match. (Source: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ronaldo’s ten goals underlined Brazil’s offensive strength, which included several prolific scorers. His hat-trick against Argentina was the highlight of the campaign. For the first time, a reigning World Cup champion (Brazil) participated in qualifiers, and they advanced with Argentina, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

2010 – Humberto Suazo (10 goals)

Humberto Suazo picks the ball out of the net during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match. (Source: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Humberto “Chupete” Suazo scored ten goals for Marcelo Bielsa’s Chile, serving as the team’s finisher in a system fueled by Alexis Sanchez and Matias Fernández. Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina advanced directly, while Uruguay secured qualification after defeating Costa Rica in the playoff.

2014 – Luis Suarez (11 goals)

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group D match. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In peak form, Luis Suarez delivered 11 goals, including a four-goal demolition of Chile. Messi followed with 10, underscoring a star-studded era for CONMEBOL. Uruguay once again advanced through the playoff, while Brazil (as host), Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador secured their places.

2018 – Edinson Cavani (10 goals)

Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during a match part of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifiers. (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Edinson Cavani emerged as Uruguay’s key striker, scoring ten goals to lead the region. His form extended Uruguay’s golden era of forwards, building on the legacies of Suarez and Diego Forlan. Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia qualified directly, with Peru returning to the World Cup through a playoff.

2022 – Marcelo Martins (10 goals)

Marcelo Moreno Martins celebrates after scoring the first goal during a match part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. (Source: Alberto Valdes – Pool/Getty Images)

Bolivia fell short of qualification, but Marcelo Martins Moreno stood out as the region’s most prolific scorer with ten goals. He outpaced Neymar and Suarez, who each finished with eight. Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay advanced, while Peru narrowly missed out after a penalty shootout against Australia.

2026 qualifiers – Top scorers as of matchday 17

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign continues to thrill fans, with familiar legends extending their dominance and emerging stars making their mark.

Lionel Messi – Messi continues extending his record as the all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL qualifiers, combining experience, vision, and clinical finishing to lead Argentina’s attack.

– Messi continues extending his record as the all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL qualifiers, combining experience, vision, and clinical finishing to lead Argentina’s attack. Luis Diaz – He has emerged as Colombia’s most decisive attacker in this cycle, using speed, creativity, and composure to produce match-winning moments.

– He has emerged as Colombia’s most decisive attacker in this cycle, using speed, creativity, and composure to produce match-winning moments. Miguel Terceros – He has become Bolivia’s key offensive threat, consistently finding the net and demonstrating an instinct for scoring in crucial moments.

– He has become Bolivia’s key offensive threat, consistently finding the net and demonstrating an instinct for scoring in crucial moments. Raphinha – His flair and sharp finishing have helped Brazil maintain their offensive dominance, proving his growing influence in the Seleção’s attack.

– His flair and sharp finishing have helped Brazil maintain their offensive dominance, proving his growing influence in the Seleção’s attack. Salomon Rondon – He provides both leadership and scoring ability, guiding Venezuela with experience and crucial goals in tight matches.

– He provides both leadership and scoring ability, guiding Venezuela with experience and crucial goals in tight matches. Darwin Nuñez – He combines pace, strength, and precision, becoming a constant threat for Uruguay and a standout figure in South American qualifiers.

– He combines pace, strength, and precision, becoming a constant threat for Uruguay and a standout figure in South American qualifiers. Enner Valencia – He remains Ecuador’s talisman, using instinctive positioning and composure to produce decisive goals for La Tri.

– He remains Ecuador’s talisman, using instinctive positioning and composure to produce decisive goals for La Tri. Julian Alvarez – He has added youth and energy to Argentina’s frontline, scoring key goals and complementing Messi’s leadership.

– He has added youth and energy to Argentina’s frontline, scoring key goals and complementing Messi’s leadership. Lautaro Martinez – His consistent finishing and aerial presence have made him an important contributor in high-stakes matches.

– His consistent finishing and aerial presence have made him an important contributor in high-stakes matches. Tony Sanabria – His attacking instinct and sharp positioning allow him to score at critical moments, keeping Paraguay competitive in the qualifiers.

– His attacking instinct and sharp positioning allow him to score at critical moments, keeping Paraguay competitive in the qualifiers. Rodrigo Aguirre – He offers versatility and opportunistic scoring, supporting Uruguay’s offensive depth.

– He offers versatility and opportunistic scoring, supporting Uruguay’s offensive depth. Thiago Almada – He has shown creativity and composure, providing both assists and goals for Argentina’s evolving attack.

– He has shown creativity and composure, providing both assists and goals for Argentina’s evolving attack. Nicolas de la Cruz – He contributes crucial goals and playmaking, balancing Uruguay’s offensive strategy.

– He contributes crucial goals and playmaking, balancing Uruguay’s offensive strategy. Julio Enciso – His attacking flair and composure make him one of Paraguay’s standout performers.

– His attacking flair and composure make him one of Paraguay’s standout performers. Nicolas Otamendi – Otamendi, primarily a defender, adds an aerial threat on set pieces, scoring important goals for Argentina.

– Otamendi, primarily a defender, adds an aerial threat on set pieces, scoring important goals for Argentina. Rodrygo – His speed and technical ability enhance Brazil’s forward options, contributing key goals in tight contests.

– His speed and technical ability enhance Brazil’s forward options, contributing key goals in tight contests. Eduardo Vargas – He continues to be Chile’s reliable striker, combining experience and finishing ability to keep his nation competitive.

Player Nation Goals Lionel Messi Argentina 8 Luis Diaz Colombia 7 Miguel Terceros Bolivia 6 Darwin Nuñez Uruguay 5 Raphinha Brazil 5 Enner Valencia Ecuador 5 Salomon Rondon Venezuela 5 Julian Alvarez Argentina 4 Lautaro Martinez Argentina 4 Tony Sanabria Paraguay 4 Rodrigo Aguirre Uruguay 3 Thiago Almada Argentina 3 Nicolas de la Cruz Uruguay 3 Julio Enciso Paraguay 3 Nicolas Otamendi Argentina 3 Rodrygo Brazil 3 Eduardo Vargas Chile 3

*Provisional figures up to Matchday 17 – to be updated after the final round in September 2025.

Notable active players and country leaders

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Messi has cemented his legacy as the all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL qualifiers. Across multiple editions, his goals have shaped Argentina’s campaigns, from free kicks to decisive finishes. His consistency and impact illustrate the rare combination of skill and longevity that defines a true soccer icon.

James Rodriguez (Colombia) – James Rodriguez holds the record as Colombia’s top scorer in World Cup qualifiers, surpassing Radamel Falcao. His decisive goals and playmaking ability have been crucial in guiding Colombia through intense qualifying campaigns, demonstrating how individual brilliance can drive national success.

Neymar (Brazil) – Even before his injury, Neymar’s impact on Brazil’s all-time qualifying totals was undeniable. His creativity, finishing, and ability to change games single-handedly helped maintain the Seleção’s offensive dominance in South America.

