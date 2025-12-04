How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs West Ham United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs West Ham United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, December 4, 2025

Match Overview

Manchester United roll into this high-stakes matchup looking to keep their momentum alive after edging Crystal Palace 2–1, a result that put them back in the hunt for European football and raised expectations for a strong late-season push.

West Ham arrive in far different shape, sitting 17th with only 11 points and fighting to escape the relegation zone. With United aiming to finally find some week-to-week consistency and the Hammers battling to revive a fading campaign, this showdown delivers major implications for both teams.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Manchester United vs West Ham United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

