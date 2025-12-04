Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Casemiro of Manchester United
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs West Ham United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs West Ham United
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, December 4, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, and USA Network
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester United roll into this high-stakes matchup looking to keep their momentum alive after edging Crystal Palace 2–1, a result that put them back in the hunt for European football and raised expectations for a strong late-season push.

West Ham arrive in far different shape, sitting 17th with only 11 points and fighting to escape the relegation zone. With United aiming to finally find some week-to-week consistency and the Hammers battling to revive a fading campaign, this showdown delivers major implications for both teams.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Manchester United vs West Ham United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Premier League ace and UEFA Champions League winner set for blockbuster link-up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul at Inter Miami

Premier League ace and UEFA Champions League winner set for blockbuster link-up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul at Inter Miami

As the MLS Cup Final approaches and the club prepares for its next roster overhaul, a Premier League star and UEFA Champions League winner stands on the brink of joining David Beckham’s franchise in what could be one of the most intriguing moves of the 2026 MLS season.

Santiago Gimenez’s agent breaks the silence on his future at Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan amid Premier League buzz

Santiago Gimenez’s agent breaks the silence on his future at Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan amid Premier League buzz

Christian Pulisic has propelled AC Milan to emerge as one of the top teams in Serie A. Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez has found himself in a more peripheral role, fueling rumors of interest from Premier League teams. In light of this, the striker's agent has spoken out about his future.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool face Sunderland in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Real Madrid’s resounding victory over Athletic Club was supposed to be a statement of power. Instead, it ended with a cloud hanging over the team, one centered on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose latest setback could have major repercussions.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo