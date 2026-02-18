Lionel Messi brought up again in FC Barcelona presidential debate as Joan Laporta outlines plans for club legend

Lionel Messi has repeatedly spoken about returning to Barcelona one day as one of his biggest personal goals, and after his abrupt departure in 2021, Blaugrana fans never had the chance to properly say goodbye to the club’s greatest legend. With presidential elections approaching at Barcelona, Joan Laporta has now outlined his plans for the Argentine icon.

Laporta submitted his resignation as Barcelona president on February 9, a step taken so he could formally run for reelection. Voting for the Spanish giant’s next president is scheduled for March 15, and with campaigning underway, Messi’s name has once again become a major talking point across the city.

During a campaign presentation in Girona, Laporta fielded questions from club members and supporters. Alongside inquiries about the pillars of his platform, the candidate was asked what he would do regarding Messi if reelected, and he reiterated his familiar stance.

“Like (Ladislao) Kubala and (Johan) Cruyff, I think Messi deserves a statue, and we should also arrange a tribute match that we’re open to organizing whenever they want—something that would be beautiful to see for everything he’s given to Barça, and I also want to say that Barça has given him a lot,” he said, again raising the idea of honoring the Argentine legend.

Lionel Messi played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.

Although Laporta acknowledged that his relationship with Messi cooled after the departure, he expressed hope that a reunion could eventually happen. “I think the statue and the tribute are what he deserves. He has a current contract where he is and it runs until 2028. I think that would be ideal,” he added, effectively ruling out a short-term return as a player.

Messi, a focal point in Barcelona elections

Laporta became the figure tasked with leading Barcelona out of crisis after the era of Josep Maria Bartomeu in 2021, when the club was mired in severe financial trouble that still hasn’t fully cleared. Those economic issues ultimately led to Messi’s departure despite their previously close relationship, and they also prevented a comeback when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in 2023.

Speaking to La2Cat in December 2025, Laporta admitted he still regrets not being able to keep Messi at the club. “It’s an issue that saddens me. Leo has given a lot to Barça and Barça to Leo. I hope we meet again,” he said, while stressing he had no regrets about his decision because “above everything is the institution.”

Still, rival candidates have tried to capitalize on Laporta’s strained relationship with Messi by making the Argentine central to their own campaigns. One of the most vocal has been Víctor Font, who criticized Laporta over the fractured bond while also questioning his perceived closeness to Real Madrid, something he called “unforgivable.”

In a public appearance in late January, Font outlined one of his proposals involving Messi: “What I’ll do first if I win will be to call Leo Messi. I have a way to reach him, directly or indirectly. Rebuilding bridges with the absolute legends of this club is an absolute priority. Messi is our history. We’ll explain our plan to him once we’ve won the election. He has to have the role he deserves.“