Dani Olmo‘s arrival at Barcelona was the talk of last summer’s transfer window. The debate raged: Nico Williams or Dani Olmo? Many favored Williams due to his strong relationship with Lamine Yamal, but ultimately, the club’s sporting director and Hansi Flick opted for the then-Leipzig player. Six games into his Barcelona career, that decision looks like a masterstroke.

Against Espanyol, making his return to the starting eleven after a month-long injury layoff, Olmo delivered another exceptional performance, scoring two goals. “Olmo is an excellent player who can score goals between the lines – that’s what we want,” said Flick before the game. His goal-scoring ability, previously unseen at his previous clubs, has been a revelation. He now has five goals in six games for Barcelona.

Every match showcases Olmo’s exceptional talent. While Lamine Yamal’s rise to global stardom is undeniable, Olmo’s contributions are equally impressive. Olmo’s first goal was set up by a stunning outside-of-the-foot pass from Yamal, while an earlier backheel pass to Fort, though ultimately unsuccessful, further highlighted their on-field chemistry. Each game offers spectacular moments for the fans.

Barcelona’s 3-1 victory against Espanyol

Oriol Romeu is solidifying his place in the starting eleven, his contributions proving fundamental. His pressing forces turnovers, strengthens the midfield, and disrupts the opposition’s attacks.

He also displayed impressive assist-making ability, providing a key pass for Raphinha’s second goal, mirroring a similar assist to Lewandowski earlier in the week. His substitution was noticeable, and dislodging him from the starting lineup will be a challenge.

Barcelona’s exceptional offside trap continues to be a key defensive weapon, frustrating opponents throughout the league. Espanyol had two goals disallowed by VAR (Jofre and Tejero), adding to the nine goals already ruled out for Barcelona’s opponents this season.

Barcelona’s performance dipped noticeably in the second half. After a dominant first half (3-0), their intensity waned, allowing Espanyol (under Manolo González) to reduce the deficit and have two further goals disallowed. This drop-off in performance will surely have concerned Flick.

Upcoming matches for Barcelona

Barcelona will next travel to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, aiming for their third win. They then face Real Sociedad away in La Liga on Sunday before a break for the upcoming FIFA international window. They will return to action hosting Celta de Vigo.